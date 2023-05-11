AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 11, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1811.621
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1811.621
Wilmington (Washington)1414.500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1213.4804
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1215.4445
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1016.385

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)207.741
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1314.4817
Rome (Atlanta)1315.464
Hickory (Texas)1215.4448
Greenville (Boston)1216.429
Asheville (Houston)1017.37010

___

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro 7, Jersey Shore 5

Asheville at Rome, ppd.

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Aberdeen 11, Hudson Valley 0

Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 7

Bowling Green 12, Hickory 1

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro 8, Jersey Shore 4

Rome 3, Asheville 1, 1st Game

Asheville 5, Rome 4, 2nd game

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 2

Winston-Salem 9, Greenville 5

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 1, 1st game

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 4, 2nd game

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 2

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

