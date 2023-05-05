AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 5, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)168.667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)159.6251
Wilmington (Washington)1111.5004
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1010.5004
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)812.4006
Aberdeen (Baltimore)814.3647

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)166.727
Hickory (Texas)1111.5005
Rome (Atlanta)1112.478
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)913.4097
Asheville (Houston)913.4097
Greenville (Boston)914.391

___

Thursday's Games

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 2

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Jersey Shore 7, Hickory 5

Aberdeen 9, Brooklyn 0

Greesboro 6, Winston-Salem 4

Rome 3, Bowling Green 0

Friday's Games

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

