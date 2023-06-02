High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|25
|21
|.543
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|24
|22
|.522
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|24
|23
|.511
|2½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|23
|24
|.489
|3½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|25
|.457
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|26
|20
|.565
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|26
|22
|.542
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|23
|25
|.479
|4
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|21
|23
|.477
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|20
|24
|.455
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|17
|27
|.386
|8
___
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington 5, Asheville 1
Greesboro 15, Winston-Salem 6
Greenville 4, Hickory 0
Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1
Aberdeen 1, Hudson Valley 0
Bowling Green 3, Rome 0
|Friday's Games
Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
