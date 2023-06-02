AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

June 2, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2721.563
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2521.5431
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2422.5222
Wilmington (Washington)2423.511
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2324.489
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2125.4575

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2620.565
Greenville (Boston)2622.5421
Rome (Atlanta)2325.4794
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2123.4774
Asheville (Houston)2024.4555
Hickory (Texas)1727.3868

___

Thursday's Games

Wilmington 5, Asheville 1

Greesboro 15, Winston-Salem 6

Greenville 4, Hickory 0

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1

Aberdeen 1, Hudson Valley 0

Bowling Green 3, Rome 0

Friday's Games

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

