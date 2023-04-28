AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 28, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)125.706
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)125.706
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)89.4714
Wilmington (Washington)89.4714
Aberdeen (Baltimore)710.4125
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)611.3536

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)115.688
Hickory (Texas)106.6251
Asheville (Houston)79.4384
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)79.4384
Rome (Atlanta)610.3755
Greenville (Boston)511.3136

___

Thursday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, ppd.

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 3

Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 2

Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, canc.

Asheville at Bowling Green, canc.

Friday's Games

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 2, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 6 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

