High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 30, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2718.600
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2320.535
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2220.524
Wilmington (Washington)2222.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2024.455
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1923.452

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2518.581
Greenville (Boston)2421.5332
Rome (Atlanta)2223.4894
Asheville (Houston)1922.4635
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1922.4635
Hickory (Texas)1625.3908

___

Sunday's Games

Rome 5, Greenville 3

Winston-Salem 2, Brooklyn 1

Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, can.

Asheville at Hickory, ppd.

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 11:05 a.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

