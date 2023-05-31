AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 31, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2719.587
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2321.5233
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2221.512
Wilmington (Washington)2223.489
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2124.467
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2023.465

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2618.591
Greenville (Boston)2422.5223
Rome (Atlanta)2323.5004
Asheville (Houston)2022.4765
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1923.4526
Hickory (Texas)1725.4058

___

Tuesday's Games

Aberdeen 7, Hudson Valley 0

Asheville 7, Wilmington 6

Winston-Salem 7, Greesboro 5

Hickory 5, Greenville 1

Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 0

Rome 6, Bowling Green 0

Wednesday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 11:05 a.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

