High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|23
|21
|.523
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|22
|21
|.512
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|23
|.489
|4½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|21
|24
|.467
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|23
|.465
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|24
|22
|.522
|3
|Rome (Atlanta)
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|20
|22
|.476
|5
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|19
|23
|.452
|6
|Hickory (Texas)
|17
|25
|.405
|8
___
|Tuesday's Games
Aberdeen 7, Hudson Valley 0
Asheville 7, Wilmington 6
Winston-Salem 7, Greesboro 5
Hickory 5, Greenville 1
Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 0
Rome 6, Bowling Green 0
|Wednesday's Games
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Wilmington at Asheville, 11:05 a.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.