High-A South Atlantic League Glance

June 8, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3022.577
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2823.549
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2724.529
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2527.4815
Wilmington (Washington)2527.4815
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2329.4427

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2823.549
Greenville (Boston)2924.547
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2524.5102
Rome (Atlanta)2528.4724
Asheville (Houston)2326.4694
Hickory (Texas)1930.3888

___

Tuesday's Games

Greenville 5, Brooklyn 3

Greesboro 2, Wilmington 1

Hickory 5, Rome 1

Hudson Valley 13, Jersey Shore 1

Aberdeen 11, Asheville 0

Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 4

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn 7, Greenville 6

Bowling Green 7, Winston-Salem 2

Greesboro 5, Wilmington 4

Rome 3, Hickory 0

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Asheville 8, Aberdeen 6

Thursday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

