High-A South Atlantic League Glance

June 6, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2922.569
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2723.540
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2623.5312
Wilmington (Washington)2525.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2426.510
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2228.440

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2821.571
Greenville (Boston)2823.5491
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2324.4894
Rome (Atlanta)2427.4715
Asheville (Houston)2225.4685
Hickory (Texas)1829.3839

___

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 10, Jersey Shore 6

Asheville 9, Wilmington 6

Greesboro 5, Winston-Salem 4

Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 0

Bowling Green 10, Rome 2

Greenville 9, Hickory 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greenville at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greenville at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

