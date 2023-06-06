High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|27
|23
|.540
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|26
|23
|.531
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|25
|25
|.500
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|24
|26
|.510
|2½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|28
|.440
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|28
|23
|.549
|1
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|23
|24
|.489
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|24
|27
|.471
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|25
|.468
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|18
|29
|.383
|9
___
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn 10, Jersey Shore 6
Asheville 9, Wilmington 6
Greesboro 5, Winston-Salem 4
Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 0
Bowling Green 10, Rome 2
Greenville 9, Hickory 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Greenville at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Greenville at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.