High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|28
|23
|.549
|1½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|27
|24
|.529
|2½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|27
|.481
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|25
|27
|.481
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|29
|.442
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|25
|24
|.510
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|25
|28
|.472
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|23
|26
|.469
|4
|Hickory (Texas)
|19
|30
|.388
|8
___
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn 7, Greenville 6
Bowling Green 7, Winston-Salem 2
Greesboro 5, Wilmington 4
Rome 3, Hickory 0
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Asheville 8, Aberdeen 6
|Thursday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Hickory at Rome, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.