High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 25, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)114.733
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)105.6671
Wilmington (Washington)77.5003
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)68.429
Aberdeen (Baltimore)59.357
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)59.357

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)94.692
Winston-Salem (CWS)94.692
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)67.4623
Asheville (Houston)58.3854
Greenville (Boston)59.357
Rome (Atlanta)59.357

___

Sunday's Games

Hudson Valley 10, Rome 5

Winston-Salem 8, Asheville 5

Greensboro 4, Greenville 1

Hickory 4, Bowling Green 0

Jersey Shore 8, Aberdeen 5

Wilmington at Brooklyn, ppd.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, 11 a.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, noon

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

