High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|27
|22
|.551
|½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|25
|23
|.521
|2
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|24
|.510
|2½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|24
|25
|.490
|3½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|28
|.429
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|27
|23
|.540
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|24
|26
|.489
|5
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|22
|24
|.478
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|21
|25
|.457
|6
|Hickory (Texas)
|18
|28
|.391
|9
___
|Friday's Games
Asheville 12, Wilmington 11
Winston-Salem 4, Greesboro 3
Greenville 13, Hickory 6
Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4
Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1
Bowling Green 6, Rome 2
|Saturday's Games
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2, 8 innings, 1st game
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2, 2nd game
Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2
Wilmington 11, Asheville 2
Winston-Salem 2, Greesboro 0
Hickory 11, Greenville 5
Rome 6, Bowling Green 1
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Greenville at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.