High-A South Atlantic League Glance

June 4, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2822.560
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2722.551½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2523.5212
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2524.510
Wilmington (Washington)2425.490
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2128.429

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2820.583
Greenville (Boston)2723.5402
Rome (Atlanta)2426.4895
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2224.4785
Asheville (Houston)2125.4576
Hickory (Texas)1828.3919

Friday's Games

Asheville 12, Wilmington 11

Winston-Salem 4, Greesboro 3

Greenville 13, Hickory 6

Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4

Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 6, Rome 2

Saturday's Games

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2, 8 innings, 1st game

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2, 2nd game

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2

Wilmington 11, Asheville 2

Winston-Salem 2, Greesboro 0

Hickory 11, Greenville 5

Rome 6, Bowling Green 1

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greenville at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

