May 28, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|23
|20
|.535
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|21
|20
|.512
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|21
|.512
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|23
|.465
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|22
|.463
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|24
|20
|.545
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|21
|23
|.477
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|19
|22
|.463
|4½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|19
|22
|.463
|4½
|Hickory (Texas)
|16
|25
|.390
|7½
___
|Friday's Games
Greesboro 4, Bowling Greeen 3
Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 2
Greenville 2, Rome 1
Hickory 9, Asheville 2
Brooklyn 3, Winston-Salem 2
Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 1
|Saturday's Games
Greenville 3, Rome 1
Brooklyn 7, Winston-Salem 2
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, ppd.
Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 5
Asheville at Hickory, ppd.
Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 2
|Sunday's Games
Greenville at Rome, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 2 4 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.