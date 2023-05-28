AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 28, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2618.591
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2320.535
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2120.512
Wilmington (Washington)2221.512
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2023.465
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1922.463

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2418.571
Greenville (Boston)2420.5451
Rome (Atlanta)2123.4774
Asheville (Houston)1922.463
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1922.463
Hickory (Texas)1625.390

___

Friday's Games

Greesboro 4, Bowling Greeen 3

Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 2

Greenville 2, Rome 1

Hickory 9, Asheville 2

Brooklyn 3, Winston-Salem 2

Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 1

Saturday's Games

Greenville 3, Rome 1

Brooklyn 7, Winston-Salem 2

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, ppd.

Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 5

Asheville at Hickory, ppd.

Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 2

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 2 4 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

