Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura
Iranian and Iraqi Shiite Muslims beat their heads and chests during the Ashoura mourning ritual, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Tehran, Iran. Millions of Shiite Muslims around the world on Friday commemorated Ashoura, a remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, that gave birth to their faith. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A women weeps during the Ashoura mourning ritual, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Tehran, Iran. Millions of Shiite Muslims around the world on Friday commemorated Ashoura, a remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, that gave birth to their faith. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Devotees prepare food for Shiite Muslims on the 9th day of Muharram, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Friday, July 28, 2023. Ashoura is the Shiite Muslim commemoration marking the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century.(AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Women attend the Ashoura mourning ritual, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Tehran, Iran. Millions of Shiite Muslims around the world on Friday commemorated Ashoura, a remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, that gave birth to their faith. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Shiite Muslims beat their chests during a procession to mark Ashoura, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, July 28, 2023. Ashoura is the Shiite Muslim commemoration marking the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Women attend the Ashoura mourning ritual, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Tehran, Iran. Millions of Shiite Muslims around the world on Friday commemorated Ashoura, a remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, that gave birth to their faith. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Shiite Muslims burn a tent during a re-enactment of the battle of Karbala in 7th century in present-day Iraq, during Ashoura rituals, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Tehran, Iran. Millions of Shiite Muslims in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and around the world on Friday commemorated Ashoura, a remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, that gave birth to their faith. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Shiite Muslims burn a tent during a re-enactment of the battle of Karbala in 7th century in present-day Iraq, during Ashoura rituals in downtown Tehran, Iran, Friday, July 28, 2023. Millions of Shiite Muslims around the world on Friday commemorated Ashoura, a remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, that gave birth to their faith. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Shiite Muslims participate during a procession to mark Ashoura in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, July 28, 2023. Ashoura is the Shiite Muslim commemoration marking the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Shiite Muslims pray during a procession to mark Ashoura in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, July 28, 2023. Ashoura is the Shiite Muslim commemoration marking the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
A Shiite Muslim sells knifes and chains during a procession to mark Ashoura, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, July 28, 2023. Ashoura is the Shiite Muslim commemoration marking the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Shiite faithful pilgrims beat themselves with chains as a sign of grief for Imam Hussein, on the 9th day of Muharram, outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, July 28, 2023. During Muharram, Islam’s second holiest month, Shiites mark the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Shiite Muslim worshippers gather to grieve for Imam Hussein, on the 9th day of Muharram, outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, July 28, 2023. During Muharram, Islam’s second holiest month, Shiites mark the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Devotees prepare food for Shiite Muslims on the 9th day of Muharram, outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, July 28, 2023. During Muharram, Islam’s second holiest month, Shiites mark the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
A Iraqi Shiite beats his back with chains over the death of Imam Hussein as a sign of grief on the 9th day of Muharram, outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, July 28, 2023. During Muharram, Islam’s second holiest month, Shiites mark the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT A Shiite man bleeds from self-inflicted wounds after slashing his head with a sword during a procession to mark the Muslim festival of Ashoura, on the 9th day of Muharram, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, July 28, 2023. During Muharram, Islam’s second holiest month, Shiites mark the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
