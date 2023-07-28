Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

36 of 40 |

A Iraqi Shiite beats his back with chains over the death of Imam Hussein as a sign of grief on the 9th day of Muharram, outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, July 28, 2023. During Muharram, Islam’s second holiest month, Shiites mark the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)