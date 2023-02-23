Top Asian News 5:43 a.m. GMT

Search suspended for 50 missing in China mine collapse

BEIJING (AP) — The search for at least 50 people missing since an open pit coal mine collapsed in northern China has been suspended following an additional landslide at the gigantic facility, state media reported Thursday. At least two people were killed and six injured in Wednesday’s disaster in the vast Inner Mongolia region’s Alxa League. The number of missing has been put at between 50 and 53, with no word yet on their condition. The official Xinhua News Agency said the landslide struck at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, about five hours after one of the pit’s walls caved in, burying workers and mining trucks under an estimated 10 million cubic meters (3.5 million tons) of sand and rock.

Russia, China show off ties amid maneuvering over Ukraine

Russia and China showcased their deepening ties Wednesday in meetings others are watching for signs that Beijing might offer the Kremlin stronger support for its war in Ukraine. The visit by Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, to Moscow comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to upend the global diplomatic order. Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War, and ties between China and the U.S. are also under serious strain. Moscow suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty with Washington this week. And the U.S.

NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — NATO’s chief said Wednesday that the military alliance has seen “some signs” that China may be planning to support Russia in its war in Ukraine, and strongly urged Beijing to desist from what would be a violation of international law. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told The Associated Press in an interview that the alliance, while not a party to the war, will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” Asked whether NATO has any indication that China might be ready to provide arms or other support to Russia’s war, Stoltenberg said: “We have seen some signs that they may be planning for that and of course NATO allies, the United States, have been warning against it because this is something that should not happen.

Australian pleads guilty to killing gay American in 1988

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian pleaded guilty on Thursday to the manslaughter of an American who fell to his death 35 years ago from a Sydney cliff top that was known as a gay meeting place. Scott White’s admission in the New South Wales state Supreme Court comes three months after he had his conviction for murdering Scott Johnson overturned by an appeals court. The family of the Los Angeles-born Johnson had fought for years to overturn an initial finding that the 27-year-old mathematician had taken his own life in 1988. White, 52, was arrested in Sydney in 2020 and pleaded not guilty to the murder of Johnson, who was an Australian National University Ph.D.

Search on Philippine volcano confirms 4 died in plane crash

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Searchers who hiked the slopes of a restive Philippine volcano to find the wreckage of a plane that crashed over the weekend confirmed the two Australian energy consultants and two Filipino crew members on board didn’t survive, the local mayor said. More than a dozen army troops and firefighters were dropped off from an air force helicopter Wednesday morning, then they hiked to the crash site on a gully on Mayon volcano’s slope, civil aviation officials said. The Cessna 340 went missing after taking off Saturday. “There were no survivors,” Mayor Carlos Baldo of Albay province’s Camalig town told The Associated Press in a cellphone message when asked about the fate of the four people onboard the plane.

Japan’s emperor expresses sorrow for people suffering in war

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito expressed deep sorrow for the suffering of people in conflicts around the world and stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation in remarks released for his 63rd birthday Thursday. Naruhito did not name other countries in his carefully nuanced remarks days before the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He said many people affected by war and conflicts have been killed, injured and forced into homelessness, sadness and fear, while others elsewhere suffer under oppression, poverty and prejudices. “I feel deep sorrow for the difficult reality that the world faces,” Naruhito said at a palace news conference for Japanese media ahead of his birthday.

6.8 earthquake shakes lightly populated part of Tajikistan

BEIJING (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region. It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan, and 20 kilometers (12 miles) below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Mughrob is the district capital with a population of a few thousand people high in the Pamir Mountains. The quake was strongly felt across the border in some areas of Kashgar prefecture and Kizilsu Kyrgyz autonomous prefecture in Xinjiang, but no casualties or damage has been reported so far, state media CCTV said, citing local information officers.

Pentagon releases pilot’s close-up photo of Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U-2 pilot flying high above the Chinese spy balloon took a close-up photo of the large white orb just a day before the Air Force shot it down off the South Carolina coast. The photo shows the top of the pilot’s helmet inside the U-2 cockpit with the balloon flying below. It was taken Feb. 3 as the balloon “hovered over the Central Continental United States,” according to the caption provided by the Defense Department. The Pentagon released the image Wednesday, more than two weeks after the balloon made international headlines as it transited the United States.

Philippines eyes South China Sea patrols with US, Australia

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines is in talks with the United States as well as Australia on future joint patrols in the South China Sea, where China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters are causing concern, top defense officials in the three nations said Wednesday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called his Philippine counterpart, Carlito Galvez Jr., to reiterate Washington’s support and commitment to help defend its oldest treaty ally in Asia after a Chinese coast guard aimed a military-grade laser at a Philippine patrol vessel near a disputed shoal. The Feb. 6 incident off Second Thomas Shoal briefly blinded some of the Filipino crew and prompted Manila to file a strongly worded diplomatic protest.

Pakistan defense minister in Kabul over shut border crossing

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s defense minister was in Afghanistan on Wednesday, meeting with officials there in an effort to resolve this week’s closure by the Taliban administration of a key border crossing between the two neighboring countries, officials said. Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif’s trip to Kabul and his meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, comes as tensions have increased between Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent months. Taliban security forces on Sunday closed the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan and on Monday traded fire with Pakistani border guards. The exchange wounded a Pakistani soldier.