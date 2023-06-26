Top Asian News 10:35 p.m. GMT

US aircraft carrier makes Da Nang port call as America looks to strengthen ties with Vietnam

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier and two guided missile cruisers were visiting Vietnam on Monday, a rare port call that comes as the United States and China increasingly vie for influence in Southeast Asia. The USS Ronald Reagan, along with the guided missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Robert Smalls, arrived in Da Nang on Sunday for the visit. Neighboring China is Vietnam’s largest trading partner but Beijing’s sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea have led to increasing friction with Vietnam, as well as with Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines. The U.S., meantime, has been on a diplomatic push to strengthen economic and military ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-US rallies as country marks Korean War anniversary

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies over the weekend, pledging “merciless” revenge against “U.S. imperialists,” as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, state media said Monday. More than 120,000 people participated in Sunday’s mass rallies in the nation’s capital, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said. While the 1950-53 conflict was triggered by a North Korean surprise attack, the demonstrators mobilized in Pyongyang promoted their government’s version of events and accused the United States of provoking the war and leaving Koreans with “wounds ...

Pro-government ethnic militias in east Myanmar shift loyalty to join fighters against military rule

BANGKOK (AP) — Units of an ethnic militia in eastern Myanmar that is nominally part of the military have switched sides, allying themselves with the country’s pro-democracy movement, and have carried out attacks in recent weeks on army outposts and a police station, its members said. The two Border Guard Forces units in Kayah state are believed to be the first military-affiliated militia units to change sides since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The takeover was met with peaceful nationwide protests, but after security forces cracked down with lethal force many local armed resistance groups formed and have been loosely organized into what is called the People’s Defense Force.

Pakistan army fires 3 officers for failing to stop Khan supporters from attacking installations

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military said Monday that it has fired three senior army officers over their failure to prevent violent attacks on public property and military installations by supporters of the country’s former prime minister. The attacks last month came after former premier Imran Khan was arrested in a graft case. Maj. Gen. Ahmad Sharif said a top general was among those fired, and action had been taken against another 15 army officers over their “unintentional negligence” in the matter. The military did not disclose the names of the officers who were fired or disciplined, but it said some family members of retired army officers were also facing investigation.

After the Titan implosion, the US Coast Guard wants to improve the safety of submersibles

As an international group of agencies investigates why the Titan submersible imploded while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage, U.S. maritime officials say they’ll issue a report aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide. Investigators from the U.S., Canada, France and the United Kingdom are working closely together on the probe of the June 18 accident, which happened in an “unforgiving and difficult-to-access region” of the North Atlantic, said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger, of the Coast Guard First District. Salvage operations from the sea floor are ongoing, and the accident site has been mapped, Coast Guard chief investigator Capt.

Taliban leader claims women are provided with a ‘comfortable and prosperous life’ in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The supreme leader of the Taliban released a message Sunday claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls’ education is severely curtailed. The statement from Hibatullah Akhundzada was made public ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, which will be celebrated later this week in Afghanistan and other Islamic countries. Akhundzada, an Islamic scholar, rarely appears in public or leaves the Taliban heartland in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province. He surrounds himself with other religious scholars and allies who oppose education and work for women.

Australia’s High Court dismisses Russia’s bid for injunction to halt its embassy’s eviction

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court on Monday dismissed Russia’s request for an injunction that would have halted the eviction of its embassy from a site in the capital, Canberra. A man who had been occupying the block in a portable cabin for more than a week in an apparent act of Russian defiance left soon after. High Court Justice Jayne Jagot described Russia’s challenge of a law terminating the lease as weak. “I do not perceive (Russia’s) case ... to be a strong one. Indeed, it is difficult to identify a serious question to be tried,” Jagot said. Parliament passed emergency legislation on June 15 that terminated Russia’s lease on the largely empty block on security grounds, because the new embassy would have been too close to Parliament House.

Egypt’s president gives highest honor to visiting Indian prime minister as ties improve

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday bestowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egypt’s highest honor as the two countries tightened their partnership. El-Sissi welcomed Modi at the presidential palace in Cairo with the Order of the Nile, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. The leaders signed a declaration elevating Egyptian-Indo ties to a “strategic partnership,” which means the two nations agreed to intensify their cooperation and hold periodic talks, the statement said. Egypt and India share deep ties that date back to the 1950s, when they played key roles in founding the Non-Aligned Movement, which sought an alternative path at the height of the Cold War.

Myanmar burns $446 million worth of seized drugs as illicit trade booms in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — The authorities in Myanmar destroyed more than $446 million worth of illegal drugs seized from around the country to mark an annual international anti-drug trafficking day on Monday, police said. The drug burn came as U.N. experts warned of increases in the production of opium, heroin and methamphetamine in Myanmar, with exports threatening to expand markets in South and Southeast Asia. Myanmar has a long history of drug production linked to political and economic insecurity caused by decades of armed conflict. The country is a major producer and exporter of methamphetamine and the world’s second-largest opium and heroin producer after Afghanistan, despite repeated attempts to promote alternative legal crops among poor farmers.

Wife and mother of Titan passengers talks about waiting to hear from the doomed sub

BOSTON (AP) — Christine Dawood was on board a support vessel Sunday when she got word that communications were lost with the submersible carrying her husband and son, to view the Titanic wreckage. She didn’t initially understand what it meant that the Titan submersible had lost contact with the ship an hour and 45 minutes into its voyage, Dawood told the BBC Monday. It would be four more days before she would learn the fate of her husband Shahzada Dawood and son Suleman Dawood, when authorities announced Thursday the vessel carrying five people had imploded and there were no survivors.