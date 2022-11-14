Top Asian News 4:59 a.m. GMT

US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country’s yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate discovered could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used to target both forces allied to the country’s internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led coalition that supports them. The apparent rearming effort comes as Iran has threatened Saudi Arabia, the United States and other nations over the monthslong protests calling for the overthrow the Islamic Republic’s theocracy.

Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war

ADVERTISEMENT

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden was set to try to cajole the world’s largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations’ resolve. In meetings Tuesday at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the U.S. leader is to continue a global tour pressing nations to stand up to Russia and defend Ukraine’s sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways. The effort comes as global inflation and slowing economies have put new pressures on countries that imposed penalties on Russia for the nine-month war that has sent food and energy prices soaring.

European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter, China, saying that this week’s meeting of the world’s largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow’s push “to use food and energy as weapons.” Charles Michel, speaking to reporters on the first day of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, said the nine-month war waged by Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate. “Russia’s war impacts us all, no matter where we live, from Europe to Africa or the Middle East, and the single best way to end the acute crisis in food and energy is for Russia to end this senseless war and to respect the U.N.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cambodia’s Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after earlier summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country’s capital. The diagnosis came as the heads of the G-20 leading economies and other nations began a two-day meeting on the Indonesian resort island. In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and an Indonesian physician confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday morning. He canceled his meetings at the G-20 as well as the upcoming APEC economic forum in Bangkok to return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

EXPLAINER: Russia’s war, climate among vexing issues at G-20

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 top economies will have the chance to discuss the world’s most pressing problems at their summit in Bali, Indonesia. Their talks begin Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger” after the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences. But tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have complicated host Indonesia’s efforts to build consensus to tackle climate change, improve food security, build stronger health systems and navigate through the perilous task of taming inflation while trying to steer clear of recessions. Some details about the group and this week’s summit: WHAT IS THE G-20?

ADVERTISEMENT

China state media demands strict adherence to ‘zero-COVID’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus from the nation of 1.4 billion people and the world’s second-largest economy. That comes as China reported 17,772 new cases over the previous 24 hours and follows slight changes to quarantine and other anti-virus restrictions announced last week to reduce cost and disruption.

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation partly brought on by the war, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that ending the conflict would be the “single best thing that we can do for the global economy.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, writing in the newspaper The Telegraph, called Russia a “rogue state” and slammed its president, Vladimir Putin, for staying away.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘We Can’: Malaysia’s Anwar in ultimate election bid to be PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With a battle cry of “We Can,” reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has launched what could be his last chance to fulfill a 2-decade-long quest to become Malaysia’s leader in Nov. 19 general elections. As he criss-crosses the country to push his campaign of change, economic discontent and corruption-tainted rivals may just bolster his alliance’s fight for another surprise win. A second victory at the ballot box would cap Anwar’s storied political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests to a reform movement that saw his bloc rise into a major political force.

Waters again threaten Australia town flooded 2 weeks ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Around 1,000 people in the Australian town of Forbes were told to evacuate their homes on Tuesday ahead of flooding while much of central New South Wales state was on high alert. The State Emergency Service said the Lachlan River was rising faster than anticipated and people in low-lying areas of Forbes needed to evacuate by Tuesday, two weeks after the town of 10,000 was last flooded. Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said some Forbes residents had yet to return to flood-damaged homes that are likely to be inundated again. “It’s devastating for the Forbes community that they are experiencing this once again, and particularly in such a short period of time,” Cooke told reporters.

G-20 summit casts spotlight on Bali’s tourism revival

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Bali wants the world to know it’s back. Dozens of world leaders and other dignitaries are traveling to the Indonesian island for the G-20 summit, drawing a welcome spotlight on the revival of the tropical destination’s vital tourism sector. Tourism is the main source of income on this idyllic “island of the gods,” which is renowned for its tropical beaches, terraced rice paddies, mystical temples and colorful spiritual offerings. The pandemic hit Bali harder than most places in Indonesia. Before the pandemic, 6.2 million foreigners arrived in Bali each year. Its lively tourism scene — fueled by hard-partying clubgoers, chilled surfers and spiritual bliss-seekers alike — faded after the first case of COVID-19 was found in Indonesia in March 2020.