Top Asian News 4:45 a.m. GMT

New plan pushes end to S. Korea-Japan forced labor disputes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea took a step toward improving ties with historical rival Japan by announcing a plan Monday to raise local civilian funds to compensate Koreans who won damages in lawsuits against Japanese companies that enslaved them during Tokyo’s 35-year colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. The plan reflects conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol’s determination to mend frayed ties with Japan and solidify security cooperation among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to better cope with North Korea’s nuclear threats. President Joe Biden hailed the plan as marking a new chapter of cooperation and partnership between two of the United States’ closest allies and said he looked forward to enhancing trilateral ties.

China Premier Li Keqiang bows out as Xi loyalists take reins

BEIJING (AP) — After a decade in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s shadow, Li Keqiang is taking his final bow as the country’s premier, marking a shift away from the skilled technocrats who have helped steer the world’s second-biggest economy in favor of officials known mainly for their unquestioned loyalty to China’s most powerful leader in recent history. After exiting the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee in October — despite being below retirement age — Li’s last major task was delivering the state of the nation address to the rubber-stamp parliament on Monday. The report sought to reassure citizens of the resiliency of the Chinese economy, but contained little that was new.

Scholz warns of ‘consequences’ if China sends arms to Russia

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says there would be “consequences” if China sent weapons to Russia for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, but he’s fairly optimistic that Beijing will refrain from doing so. Scholz’s comments came in an interview with CNN that aired Sunday, two days after he met U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. U.S. officials have warned recently that China could step off the sidelines and begin providing arms and ammunition to Moscow. Ahead of his trip, Scholz had urged Beijing to refrain from sending weapons and instead use its influence to press Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh leaves refugees homeless

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire at a crammed camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh left thousands of the refugees homeless Sunday, a fire official and the United Nations said. No casualties were reported at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district, said Emdadul Haque, a fire service official. The UNHCR in Bangladesh said in a tweet that Rohingya refugee volunteers responded to the fire with the agency and its partners providing support. It provided no further details. More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal crackdown.

Drivers stage strike over plan vs aging Philippine jeepneys

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles. Officials, however, braced with contingencies, including the deployment of government vehicles to take stranded passengers. Other groups refused to join the weeklong strike that could keep more than 40,000 passenger jeepneys and vans off the streets in the Manila metropolis alone. Protesting drivers and supporters held a noisy rally in suburban Quezon city in the capital region, then proceeded in a convoy to a government transport regulatory office to press their protest.

Hong Kong police stop activists from joining women’s march

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong pro-democracy group on Sunday said the national security police stopped activists from joining a highly-anticipated protest that was canceled last minute by the organizer. The League of Social Democrats said police questioned four of its members on Friday and warned them not to participate in the march that was planned by the Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association. “The League of Social Democrats is very angry about being threatened and hindered by the national security police over joining a legal protest. But it has decided to be absent under such pressure,” the group said Police said in an email response to The Associated Press that when they take any action, they handle it “in accordance to the actual situation and the law.” The planned event would have been the first major civil rights protest in three years approved by police and the first after the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate.

Funeral of Thai ‘cave boy’ who died in UK ends with prayers

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Mourners filled a temple chamber for a final prayer session Sunday in northern Thailand for one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in 2018 who died at school in England last month. Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, 17, was found unconscious in his room on Feb. 12 at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire and died at a hospital two days later. His body was cremated earlier this week during a Buddhist ceremony in England. His cause of death was not known but police said it was not believed to be suspicious. Sunday’s prayer session brings an end to a two-day funeral ceremony at the Wat Phra That Doi Wao temple, in the far north border province of Chiang Rai.

Netflix making live-action ‘One Piece’ from popular manga

TOKYO (AP) — Hit Japanese manga “One Piece” is coming to Netflix as a live-action series — a development that’s both exciting and worrisome for fans who have seen mixed success in a growing list of Hollywood adaptations. Chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with a heart of gold, the world’s bestselling manga series has already been adapted into an anime TV series with over 900 episodes. There are also 13 animated movies, “One Piece” video games and merchandise galore. Ready to give her verdict is Nina Oiki, a gender and politics researcher at Tokyo’s Waseda University who has been a “One Piece” fan since she was in elementary school.

AP PHOTOS: Women with sticks perform Indian festival ritual

NANDGAON, India (AP) — Hundreds of women in two north Indian towns celebrated Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, by playfully hitting men with wooden sticks in response to their teasing as part of a ritual. After two years of subdued revelry due to COVID-19, the Holi celebrations that began last week recreated the legend of the Hindu god Krishna spraying his consort Radha and her friends with red, yellow, green and saffron colors. The women were from Nandgaon, the hometown of Krishna, and the men were from Barsana, the legendary hometown of Radha. The men wore turbans and held shields above their heads to protect themselves from the women’s hits in the mock battle.

Suspect killed, 3 arrested in killing of Philippine governor

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Police have killed one suspect and arrested three others in the brazen shootings that killed a central Philippine provincial governor and eight others, including poor villagers seeking aid from the political leader, officials said Sunday. The killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo at his home on Saturday by at least six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military-like camouflage uniforms and bullet-resistant vests was the deadliest in a series of attacks on politicians in recent weeks in the country. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the killing of Degamo, who backed him in the presidential election last year, and said his “government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice.” Degamo was meeting poor villagers who were seeking medical and other help when the armed men walked calmly into his residential compound in Pamplona town and opened fire.