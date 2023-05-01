Top Asian News 5:56 a.m. GMT

New Zealand leader says he favors nation becoming a republic

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Monday he personally favors his country becoming a republic, but it’s not a change he intends to push for as leader. Hipkins made the comments to reporters hours before he was due to depart for this week’s coronation of King Charles III in London. New Zealand, a former British colony, is self-governing but Charles retains a largely ceremonial role as head of state and king. Charles is represented in New Zealand by a governor-general. Like many former British colonies, New Zealand continues to wrestle with what — if any — constitutional role the British monarchy should play in modern times.

Big May Day events in Asia call for better labor conditions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A large number of workers and activists in Asian countries are set to mark May Day on Monday with protests calling for higher salaries and better working conditions, among other demands. May Day, which falls on May 1, is observed in many countries as a day to celebrate workers’ rights with rallies, marches and other events. In South Korea, more than 100,000 people planned to attend various rallies across the country in its biggest May Day gatherings since the pandemic began in early 2020, according to organizers. Similar events to mark the international labor day were expected in other Asian countries since COVID-19 restrictions were drastically loosened worldwide.

Biden, Marcos set to meet as tensions grow with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines for White House talks Monday as concerns grow about the Chinese navy’s harassment of Philippine vessels in the South China Sea. Marcos’ visit to Washington comes after the U.S. and Philippines last week completed their largest war drills ever and as the two countries’ air forces on Monday will hold their first joint fighter jet training in the Philippines since 1990. The Philippines this year agreed to give the U.S. access to four more bases on the islands as the U.S. looks to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.

Chinese who reported on COVID to be released after 3 years

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese authorities were preparing Sunday to release a man who disappeared three years ago after publicizing videos of overcrowded hospitals and bodies during the COVID-19 outbreak, a relative and another person familiar with his case said. Fang Bin and other members of the public who were dubbed citizen journalists posted details of the pandemic in early 2020 on the internet and social media, embarrassing Chinese officials who faced criticism for failing to control the outbreak. The last video Fang, a seller of traditional Chinese clothing, posted on Twitter was of a piece of paper reading, “All citizens resist, hand power back to the people.”

11 dead, 4 hospitalized in gas leak in northern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Eleven people died and four more were hospitalized after a gas leak Sunday in northern India’s Punjab state, local media reported. The incident occurred at an industrial area in Ludhiana city, but the source of the gas leak is still unclear, police told the Press Trust of India news agency. India’s National Disaster Response Force sealed off the densely populated area and evacuated residents. Authorities were trying to ascertain the type of gas in the leak, PTI quoted disaster response officials as saying. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told the news agency it was possible that the gas may have spread from manholes.

Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Voters in Uzebekistan, the most populous former Soviet Central Asian republic, cast ballots Sunday in a referendum on a revised constitution that promises human rights reforms but that also would allow the country’s president to stay in office until 2040. Approval appears certain. Backers have conducted an array of promotional events featuring local celebrities, and elections in Uzbekistan are widely regarded as noncompetitive. With four hours until the polls closed, the central elections commission reported turnout at more than 62%, well above the 50% threshold for the referendum to be valid. The proposed changes include lengthening the presidential term from five to seven years, while retaining the existing two-term limit.

China’s Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China’s rover. The finding highlights new, potentially fertile areas in the warmer regions of Mars where conditions might be suitable for life to exist, though more study is needed. Friday’s news comes days after mission leaders acknowledged that the Zhurong rover has yet to wake up since going into hibernation for the Martian winter nearly a year ago. Its solar panels are likely covered with dust, choking off its power source and possibly preventing the rover from operating again, said Zhang Rongqiao, the mission’s chief designer.

Pakistan police allege 2 clerics raped boy in seminary

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police arrested two Muslim clerics for allegedly raping a 10-year-old boy in a religious school in eastern Punjab province, officials said Sunday. Chaudhry Imran, a spokesman for the Khanewal district police, said the attack happened Saturday when the boy’s uncle went to visit his nephew and arrived to find him being raped by a cleric in a side room of the school while another cleric waited. Imran said a complaint was filed by the boy’s uncle alleging the 10-year-old was abused by two clerics in the seminary where he has been studying for the last year.

N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korea’s leader says her country would stage more provocative displays of its military might in response to a new U.S.-South Korean agreement to intensify nuclear deterrence to counter the North’s nuclear threat, which she insists shows their “extreme” hostility toward Pyongyang. Kim Yo Jong also lobbed personal insults toward U.S. President Joe Biden, who after a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday stated that any North Korean nuclear attack on the U.S. or its allies would “result in the end of whatever regime” took such action.

US ex-security adviser calls for closer ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former U.S. national security adviser called for deeper interaction between his country and Taiwan during a visit Saturday to the self-ruled island, which has seen increasing military threats from China. John Bolton, a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, said at a pro-Taiwan independence event in Taipei that national security teams from both sides must develop contingency plans on how to respond to actions Beijing might take, warning it would be too late once an attack occurs. “And we have to tell China and Russia what the consequences are if they take actions against Taiwan. Not just in the immediate response, but over the longer term, to basically excommunicate China from the international economic system if it did take military actions against Taiwan or attempt to throw a blockade around it,” Bolton said.