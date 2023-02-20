Top Asian News 6:00 a.m. GMT

North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan on Monday in its second weapons test in three days that drew quick condemnation from its rivals and prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. The weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North Korea’s threats to take an unprecedentedly strong response to U.S.-South Korean military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. Some experts say North Korea is pushing for more powerful weapons arsenals that it believes would increase leverage in potential negotiations with the United States.

US warns China not to send weapons to Russia for Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence suggests China is considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia, an involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort that would be a “serious problem,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Blinken said the United States long has been concerned that China would provide weapons to Russia. He pointed to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s promise to Russian President Vladimir Putin of a partnership with “no limits” when they met just weeks before Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Since then, ties between the two countries have only grown stronger. “We’ve been watching this very, very closely.

‘I just want my legs back’: Myanmar landmine casualties soar

BANGKOK (AP) — The 3-year-old boy had taken only two steps from his mother’s lap when a deafening explosion rang out. The blast caught the woman in the face, blurring her vision. She forced her eyes open and searched for her son around the busy jetty where they’d been waiting for a ferry, near their small village in south-central Myanmar. Through the smoke, she spotted him. His small body lay on the ground, his feet and legs mangled with flesh peeled away, shattered bones exposed. “He was crying and telling me that it hurt so much,” she said. “He didn’t know what just happened.” But she did.

Blinken: China’s balloon incursion ‘must never happen again’

MUNICH (AP) — The top diplomats from the United States and China met on Saturday in the first high-level contact between their countries since the U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon two weeks ago, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken sending the message that Beijing’s surveillance program had been “exposed to the world.” Blinken and Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, held the hourlong talks in Munich, where they were attending an international security conference, according to the U.S. State Department. “I made very clear to him that China sending its surveillance balloon over the United States in violation of our sovereignty, in violation of international law, was unacceptable and must never happen again,” Blinken said Saturday in an interview for CBS’ “Face the Nation.” His spokesman, Ned Price, said in a statement that Blinken also told the Chinese official that his nation’s “high-altitude surveillance balloon program — which has intruded into the airspace of over 40 countries across five continents — has been exposed to the world.” Blinken had canceled a trip to Beijing earlier this month due to the balloon incident, which has become a major issue of contention between the two countries.

High-risk volcano search for Philippine plane with 4 onboard

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities said Monday they would verify whether the wreckage of a small plane spotted near the crater of a restive volcano was that of a Cessna aircraft that went missing with four people on board over the weekend. The Cessna 340, which was bound for Manila, took off from Albay province southeast of the capital Saturday morning with two Filipino pilots and two Australian passengers but has not been heard from since then, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said. The Australians were working for a geothermal power company, officials said. Mayor Carlos Baldo of Albay’s Camalig town and other officials told reporters Sunday that, during an aerial search, authorities spotted the suspected wreckage, including the tail, scattered about 1,150 feet (350 meters) near the crater on the southwestern slope of Mayon Volcano but there was no indication of people.

14 passengers killed, 63 injured in bus crash in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A speeding passenger bus crashed off a motorway and overturned in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 14 passengers and injuring 63 others, police and government officials said Monday. The crash happened overnight near the town of Kallar Kahar in Punjab province, a deputy commissioner, Quratulain Malik, said. She said all the dead and injured had been moved to a hospital. She provided no further details, and police said they were still investigating the cause. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the crash and ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Drunk driver stabs 3 police to death in southern China

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southern China said a man stopped for drunk driving and not having a license stabbed to death three police officers after apparently obtaining a knife and returning to the police station. The statement from Shangli County in Jiangxi province said the suspect, identified only by his surname, Huang, had been detained after the incident on Friday night and would be “rigorously prosecuted under the law.” The statement gave no details on why Huang had not been put in custody earlier and how he was able to return to the police station with a knife. Violent crime is relatively rare in China, where private gun ownership is forbidden and police have wide-ranging powers to hold suspects.

Indonesian police to deport mafia fugitive back to Italy

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police said Sunday they will escort back to Italy an Italian-Australian fugitive who was arrested on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali after seven years on the run in connection with drug trafficking and organized crime. Antonio Strangio, 32, appeared on Interpol’s “red notice” list when he was stopped and detained in Bali on Feb. 3 after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Bali police spokesperson Satake Bayu Setianto cited safety reasons in refusing to say when Strangio will be deported to Italy, where he’s wanted on charges of trafficking 160 kilograms (352 pounds) of marijuana. The suspect was shown to reporters at an airport news conference given by the police and was escorted to the departure hall on Sunday afternoon.

Japanese bid farewell to beloved panda returning to China

TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of Japanese fans, some wiping away tears, bid farewell to a beloved Japanese-born giant panda that made her final public appearance Sunday before flying to her home country, China. The panda fans gathered at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo for one last look at Xiang Xiang, the park’s idol since her birth in June 2017. Sunday’s viewing was limited to 2,600 lucky ones who won their tickets in an extremely competitive lottery. But many others who didn’t win came anyway to say their goodbyes from outside of the panda house. “Xiang Xiang is not only cute but charming and funny.

Marcos: China laser not enough to activate US defense pact

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president said Saturday the Chinese coast guard’s use of military-grade laser that briefly blinded some of the crew aboard a Philippine patrol vessel in the disputed South China Sea was not enough for him to invoke a mutual defense treaty with the United States, but warned that such aggression should stop. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told a news conference he also reminded China’s ambassador to Manila that escalating aggression and incursions into Philippine waters by Beijing’s coast guard, navy and government-backed civilian fishing fleets violate an agreement he struck with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month.