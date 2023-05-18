Top Asian News 5:08 a.m. GMT

G-7 Hiroshima summit: Who’s attending, what will be discussed?

TOKYO (AP) — Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies will gather this weekend for the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, the location of the world’s first atomic attack at the end of World War II. From the emergence of crucial developing countries to security worries, including growing aggression from China, North Korea and Russia, here’s a look at the G-7, who will attend and some of the key issues: ___ WHAT IS THE G-7 SUMMIT? The Group of Seven is an informal group of leading industrialized nations. It consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

G-7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The symbolism will be palpable when leaders of the world’s rich democracies sit down in Hiroshima, a city whose name evokes the tragedy of war, to tackle a host of challenges including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions in Asia. The attention on the war in Europe comes just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy completed a whirlwind trip to meet many of the Group of Seven leaders now heading to Japan for the summit starting Friday. That tour was aimed at adding to his country’s weapons stockpile and building political support ahead of a widely anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim lands occupied by Moscow’s forces.

‘Clock has hit midnight’: China loans pushing world’s poorest countries to brink of collapse

A dozen poor countries are facing economic instability and even collapse under the weight of hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign loans, much of them from the world’s biggest and most unforgiving government lender, China. An Associated Press analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China — including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia, Laos and Mongolia — found paying back that debt is consuming an ever-greater amount of the tax revenue needed to keep schools open, provide electricity and pay for food and fuel. And it’s draining foreign currency reserves these countries use to pay interest on those loans, leaving some with just months before that money is gone.

UN expert: Myanmar military imported $1 billion in weapons since 2021 coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Myanmar’s military has imported at least $1 billion worth of weapons and related material from Russia, China and other countries since its February 2021 coup, some of which it has used to carry out atrocities against civilians, according to a U.N. report released Wednesday. The weapons continue to flow to the military despite overwhelming evidence of its responsibility for the atrocities, including some that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, said Tom Andrews, the U.N. independent investigator on human rights in Myanmar. As an example of what he called the junta’s brutality, Andrews pointed to its April 11 airstrike using a Russian Yak-130 fighter jet on a ceremony attended by some 300 opponents of army rule, which was quickly followed by an attack by Russian Mi-35 helicopters on those who came to help.

Chinese envoy asks Australia to increase search for 39 aboard capsized fishing boat in Indian Ocean

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese envoy asked Australian authorities Thursday to increase efforts to find survivors in an Indian Ocean search for 39 crew members missing from a capsized Chinese fishing boat. Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said the Australian authority had already sent four airplanes and three ships to the search area, which is in the center of the Indian Ocean. No survivors or life rafts have been spotted. Xiao said China wanted to coordinate with “friendly countries,” including Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, on the search and rescue effort following the capsizing Tuesday. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the search coordinator, said the upturned hull was spotted Tuesday from a cargo ship 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) northwest of the Australian west coast city of Perth.

China asks embassies to avoid ‘propaganda’ in apparent reference to pro-Ukrainian displays

BEIJING (AP) — Foreign embassies in Beijing have been asked by the Chinese government to avoid displaying “propaganda” in an apparent response to shows of support for Ukraine. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government says it is neutral in Moscow’s 15-month-old invasion of Ukraine but has repeated Russian justifications for the attack, accusing the U.S. and NATO of provoking Moscow. Beijing was due to send an envoy this week to Ukraine and Russia to discuss a possible “political settlement,” but the effort is thought unlikely to make progress given China’s rhetorical, diplomatic and economic support for Moscow. A spokesperson for the European Union said the Protocol Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry circulated a note on May 8 to all diplomatic missions to the effect that they should “respect Chinese laws and regulations” and “not to use the external walls of embassies to carry out politicized propaganda to avoid causing disputes between countries.” The note does not specify what might constitute “politicized propaganda”, nor communicates further on the matter, said the spokesperson, Nabila Massrali, adding that the EU Delegation in Beijing “has not changed any items displayed at its front wall.” Another European diplomat who asked not to be identified further due to the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed Massrali’s account, saying embassies had been asked by the Foreign Ministry not to use their outer walls for “political propaganda.” He also said his government doesn’t “see any reason to change” its display.

New Zealand budget plan offers modest financial relief ahead of election

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Months before an election, New Zealand’s government on Thursday offered some modest financial relief to many people by making most prescription medicines free and increasing subsidies for child care and public transportation. But the government’s annual budget plan was notable for its lack of big new initiatives. Since taking office earlier this year, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has promised a back-to-basics approach and axed many of the more ambitious — and contentious — plans of his predecessor, Jacinda Ardern. Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the budget was all about doing the basics well. “It’s pragmatic and it’s practical and it’s the right budget for these times,” Robertson said.

Pakistani police surround Imran Khan’s home, claim former leader is hiding suspects in recent riots

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police surrounded the home of former Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, claiming he was sheltering dozens of people allegedly involved in violent protests over his recent detention. The police deployment was likely to anger Khan’s many followers and raised concerns about more clashes between them and the security forces. Last week, Khan supporters had attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and detained. The popular opposition leader was released over the weekend and returned to his home in an upscale district of Lahore, Pakistan’s second largest city and the capital of the Punjab region.

Ukraine’s foreign minister and visiting Chinese envoy discuss peace, but next steps unclear

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister met with a visiting Chinese mediator to discuss how to end Russia’s war, but no details were disclosed Wednesday and the next steps were unclear. Over two days, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with envoy Li Hui “ways to stop Russian aggression,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Kuleba briefed Li, a former Chinese ambassador to Moscow, “about the principles of restoring a stable and just peace based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” Kuleba, according to the statement, repeated his government’s position that Ukraine wouldn’t accept any proposal involving the loss of its territories or the “freezing of the conflict.” There was no word on how Li responded to Kuleba.

Biden says there’s ‘work to do’ on global stage as he heads to Japan; US debt limit standoff looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said there’s “work to do” on the global stage as he headed to Japan on Wednesday to consult with allies on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s assertiveness in the Pacific at the same time that a debt limit standoff looms at home. With high-stakes talks to head off a federal default underway in Washington, Biden pledged to remain in “constant contact” with negotiators in the capital city while he conducts international diplomacy. The president departed Washington aboard Air Force One a day after scrapping plans for a historic stop in Papua New Guinea and a key visit to Australia amid the showdown with House Republicans over raising the federal debt limit.