Top Asian News 6:46 a.m. GMT

North Korean leader brings daughter to soccer match

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to a soccer game celebrating the birthday of his late father, state media said Saturday, her latest in a series of public appearances that have triggered debate on whether she’s being prepped for a future leadership role. The official Korean Central News Agency said the presence of Kim and his “beloved” daughter, known as Kim Ju Ae and believed to be around 10 years old, brought “joy and excitement” to Friday’s ceremonial game between staff members from the Cabinet and the Defense Ministry. The Defense Ministry team won the match 3-1 and then beat the Cabinet staff again in a tug-of-war event, according to the report, which didn’t mention any comments made by Kim.

Marcos: China laser not enough to activate US defense pact

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president said Saturday the Chinese coast guard’s aiming of a military-grade laser that briefly blinded some crew aboard a Philippine patrol vessel in the disputed South China Sea was not enough for him to invoke a mutual defense treaty with the United States but added he told China that such aggression should stop. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told a news conference he also reminded China’s ambassador to Manila that escalating aggression and incursions into Philippine waters by Beijing’s coast guard, navy and maritime militia forces violate an agreement he struck with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month.

Indian authorities accuse BBC of tax evasion after searches

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Finance Ministry accused the BBC of tax evasion on Friday, saying that it had not fully declared its income and profits from its operations in the country. Indian tax authorities ended three days of searches of the British broadcaster’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Thursday night. Opposition political parties and other media organizations have criticized the searches as an attempt to intimidate the media. Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also questioned the timing of the searches, which came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary in the U.K. that was critical of Modi.

India welcomes 12 cheetahs from South Africa

NEW DELHI (AP) — India welcomed 12 cheetahs from South Africa on Saturday that will join eight others it received from Namibia last year as part of an ambitious drive to reintroduce the big cats in the country after 70 years. An aircraft carrying the cheetahs landed at Gwalior Air Force base, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. The cats will then be flown in helicopters to Kuno National Park in India’s Madhya Pradesh state, where they will be released into quarantine enclosures. In January, India said it planned to import 12 cats annually for the next eight to 10 years as part of an agreement signed by the two African countries.

N. Korea threatens unprecedented response to South-US drill

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea threatened Friday to take “unprecedently” strong action against its rivals, soon after South Korea announced a series of planned military drills with the United States to hone their joint response to the North’s increasing nuclear threats. North Korea has halted weapons testing activities since its short-range missile firing on Jan. 1, though it launched more than 70 missiles in 2022 — a record number for a single year. Friday’s warning suggests the North’s testing could resume soon over its rivals’ military training, which it views as an invasion rehearsal. “In case the U.S. and South Korea carry into practice their already announced plan for military drills that (North Korea), with just apprehension and reason, regards as preparations for an aggression war, they will face unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says a Chinese weather balloon landed on one of its outlying islands, amid U.S. accusations that such craft have been dispatched worldwide to spy on Washington and its allies. The ministry’s statement on Thursday said the balloon carried equipment registered to a state-owned electronics company in the northern city of Taiyuan. The islet where it was found, Tungyin, is part of the Matsu island ground lying just off the coast of China’s Fujian province. Taiwan maintained control of the islands after the sides split in 1949 amid civil war and they are considered a first line of defense should China make good on its threats to bring Taiwan under its control by force if necessary.

Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects, following three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country. The president has directed national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team” to review U.S. procedures after the U.S. shot down the Chinese balloon, as well as three other objects that Biden said the U.S. now believes are most likely “benign” objects launched by private companies or research institutions. While not expressing regret for downing the three still-unidentified objects, Biden said he hoped the new rules would help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not.” “Make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people I will take it down,” he added, repeating the legal justification cited for the downings — that the objects, flying between 20,000 and 40,000 feet posed a remote risk to civilian planes.

Taliban claim attack on police in Pakistan’s Karachi, 7 dead

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Militants launched a deadly suicide attack on the police headquarters of Pakistan’s largest city on Friday, officials said, as the sound of gunfire and explosions rocked the heart of Karachi for several hours. Three security force members and a civilian were killed and 18 security force members wounded, according to government officials and Ghulam Nabi Memon, police chief for the southern Sindh province where Karachi is located. Two suicide bombers were killed and at least one blew himself up after entering the police building, officials added. Pakistani Taliban in a brief statement claimed responsibility. Murtaza Wahab, a government adviser, confirmed that police and paramilitary forces in a joint operation had cleared the police building within three hours of the attack late Friday.

Poor Pakistanis worry IMF bailout measures risk stark future

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Saddique Shah, a 53-year-old construction worker, sat along a sidewalk with his fellow workers on the outskirts of the capital Islamabad, his head hung low as he worried. What if he failed to find work Friday, for the second day in a row, just as Pakistan considers a tax hike amid looming economic troubles? Starting early in the morning, Shah’s job is to pick up bricks, gravel, cement and sand and hand them to masons who use them on construction sites. He is paid 1,600 rupees ($6) a day — barely enough for basics like food. He doesn’t know what he’ll do if Pakistan’s government follows through on its plan for new taxes in the coming weeks.

Japan aborts launch of new rocket carrying missile sensor

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency aborted the inaugural launch of its next-generation H3 rocket on Friday after the auxiliary booster engines failed to ignite, officials said. The main engine of the rocket, which is carrying an observation satellite and an experimental sensor to detect missile launches, had already ignited when the launch was halted, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said. “I know many people were waiting for and looking forward to this day. I’m so sorry. We also feel extremely regretful and frustrated,” JAXA project manager Masashi Okada said at a news conference as he wiped away tears. Okada described it as an aborted launch — not a failure — because it was suspended as a result of safety features that functioned properly.