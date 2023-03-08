Top Asian News 5:55 p.m. GMT

Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut islands’ internet cables

NANGAN, Taiwan (AP) — In the past month, bed and breakfast owner Chen Yu-lin had to tell his guests he couldn’t provide them with the internet. Others living on Matsu, one of Taiwan’s outlying islands closer to neighboring China, had to struggle with paying electricity bills, making a doctor’s appointment or receiving a package. For connecting to the outside world, Matsu’s 14,000 residents rely on two submarine internet cables leading to Taiwan’s main island. The National Communications Commission, citing the island’s telecom service, blamed two Chinese ships for cutting the cables. It said a Chinese fishing vessel is suspected of severing the first cable some 50 kilometers (31 miles) out at sea.

Xi accuses U.S. of trying to block China’s development

BEIJING (AP) — Is the United States out to sabotage China? Chinese leaders think so. President Xi Jinping accused Washington this week of trying to isolate his country and hold back its development. That reflects the ruling Communist Party’s growing frustration that its pursuit of prosperity and global influence is threatened by U.S. restrictions on access to technology, its support for Taiwan and other moves seen by Beijing as hostile. Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, tries to appear to be above problems and usually makes blandly positive public comments. That made his complaint Monday all the more striking. Xi said a U.S.-led campaign of “containment and suppression” of China has “brought unprecedented, severe challenges.” He called on the public to “dare to fight.” On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang sharpened the warning, saying Washington faces possible “conflict and confrontation” if it fails to change course.

ADVERTISEMENT

US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision. The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge. The restrictions were put in place on Dec. 28 and took effect on Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

AP PHOTOS: Indians celebrate Holi, Hindu festival of color

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of Indians on Wednesday celebrated the Holi festival, dancing to the beat of drums, smearing each other with green, yellow and red colors and exchanging sweets in homes, parks and streets. Free from wearing masks and other COVID-19 restrictions after two years, they drenched each other with colored water. One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Holi provides an opportunity for people to come together, forget resentment and ill feelings toward each other. “Wishing you all a happy and colorful Holi!” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bollywood and other celebrities organized bashes for friends and posted photos on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

WHO fires director in Asia accused of racist misconduct

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization has fired its top official in the Western Pacific after the Associated Press reported last year that dozens of staff members accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behavior that may have compromised the U.N. health agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. In an email sent to employees on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Dr. Takeshi Kasai’s appointment had been “terminated” after an internal investigation resulted in “findings of misconduct.” Tedros did not refer to Kasai by name, referencing only his title as regional director in the Western Pacific. It is the first time in WHO’s history that a regional director has been dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian army mortar shell kills 3 in training misfire

PATNA, India (AP) — An Indian army mortar shell fired during a training session fell short of its target and exploded in a village house in the country’s east on Wednesday, killing a young couple and a neighbor, a government official said. The couple was visiting Gulvared, a village in Gaya district in Bihar state, to celebrate the Hindu “Holi” festival with the woman’s parents when the incident occurred, state official Pankaj Kumar said. Two other people were injured when the shell landed in the house’s courtyard, Kumar said. The army did not immediately comment on the incident. The village is located 120 kilometers (65 miles) south of Patna, the state capital, near the army firing range.

Australian leader plans meeting with Biden after India trip

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday he plans to meet with President Joe Biden in the United States following a trip to India this week, amid speculation the leaders will make an announcement about Australia’s plans to build nuclear-powered submarines. Albanese gave few details of the U.S. trip, saying there would be further announcements about the arrangements. Albanese is visiting India through Saturday. U.K. officials confirmed Wednesday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet with Biden and Albanese in San Diego on Monday for talks on Australia’s procurement of nuclear submarines under the AUKUS defense agreement among the three nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Japan, women find rare parity in the prosecutors’ office

TOKYO (AP) — At the prosecutors’ office in Tokyo, everyone makes their own copies and tea — tasks often relegated to women in a country that’s been criticized for its lack of gender equality. Twenty years ago, only about 8% of Japanese prosecutors were women. By 2018, that number rose to nearly a third of newly hired prosecutors. This year, the male-female ratio reached 50-50, according to the Tokyo District Prosecutors Office. Japan ranks among the worst in gender equality for developed nations despite being No. 1 in equal access to education for women and men. So how are women finding equal footing in the esteemed field?

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls, deprived of many of their basic rights, the United Nations said Wednesday. In a statement released on the International Women’s Day, the U.N. mission said that Afghanistan’s new rulers have shown an almost “singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.” Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after two decades of war.

TikTok renews push to ease fears over European data security

LONDON (AP) — TikTok unveiled new measures Wednesday to protect European user data as it takes steps to head off further government bans on employees using the Chinese-owned video-sharing app on their work phones. The company aims to create “a secure enclave for European TikTok user data,” Theo Bertram, vice president for European government relations and public policy, said in a blog post. TikTok will tighten access to user data in a process overseen by outside auditors as well as beef up privacy protection. TikTok is under pressure in Europe, where it has 150 million users, the U.S. and other countries that fear the app could pose risks to cybersecurity and data privacy.