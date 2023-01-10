Top Asian News 6:29 a.m. GMT

China suspends visas for South Koreans in virus retaliation

BEIJING (AP) — China suspended visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travelers. A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban would apply until South Korea lifted its “discriminatory measures on entrance by China” to the country. No other details were given, although China has threated to retaliate against countries that require travelers from China to show a negative test result for COVID-19 taken within the previous 48 hours. China requires the same measures for travelers entering the country.

China economy recovering but hampered by virus outbreaks

BEIJING (AP) — Wang Jian is anxious to get back to work teaching basketball to children now that China has lifted anti-COVID-19 restrictions. But his gym in the eastern city of Shenyang has been closed for a month because all its coaches are infected. The most optimistic forecasts say China’s business and consumer activity might revive as early as the first quarter of this year. But before that happens, entrepreneurs and families face a painful squeeze from a surge in virus cases that has left employers without enough healthy workers and kept wary customers away from shopping malls, restaurants, hair salons and gyms.

ADVERTISEMENT

7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported. “Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency.

German, Lithuanian lawmakers show support in Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Lithuanian lawmakers on a visit to Taiwan took aim at China Tuesday, saying the world’s second largest economy tried to use all sorts of measures to change Lithuania’s decision to break diplomatic norms in warming up relations with the self-ruled island democracy. Taiwan is hosting German and Lithuanian lawmakers this week. China, which objects to diplomatic contacts between the island it claims as its own and other nations, held large-scale military exercises aimed at Taiwan over the weekend and into Monday. The Lithuanian visit is focused on national security and defense as well as economic ties, lawmakers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With high hopes, Thailand welcomes Chinese tourists’ return

BANGKOK (AP) — Three Cabinet ministers welcomed Chinese tourists with flowers and gifts as they arrived Monday at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after China relaxed travel restrictions. The high-profile event reflected the importance Thailand places on wooing back Chinese travelers to help restore its pandemic-battered tourism industry — before COVID-19 struck, they comprised about one-third of all arrivals. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the ministers of transport and tourism were among those applauding as 269 passengers on Xiamen Airlines Flight MF833 from Xiamen in southeastern China entered the terminal. It was one of the first flights arriving in Thailand since Beijing eased its coronavirus-related travel restrictions as of Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilot’s lawyer says US extradition attempt is ‘political’

SYDNEY (AP) — The U.S has accused a former military pilot of illegally training Chinese military pilots, and is trying to extradite him from Australia. But the pilot’s lawyer says his client has been unfairly singled out because of the current geopolitical struggle between the U.S. and China. Pilot Daniel Duggan, 54, has been held in an Australian jail since his October arrest. Duggan’s lawyer Dennis Miralis said outside a Sydney courtroom Tuesday that Duggan denies the allegations and will continue to fight the extradition process at every step. Australia’s Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus last month approved the U.S. extradition request. But before the extradition can proceed, a judge must first determine whether Duggan is eligible for extradition under Australian law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai prime minister joins new party to seek another term

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has broken with the military-backed political party that helped him take office after a 2019 general election and joined a new rival party on Monday with which he is likely to seek another term this year. Prayuth first seized power as army chief in a 2014 military coup and then became prime minister in a military government. He did not run in the 2019 election but was the prime ministerial candidate of the Palang Pracharath Party, which put together a post-election coalition that named him to the nation’s top political post. On Monday, Prayuth formally joined Ruam Thai Sang Chart, or the United Thai Nation Party, which held its first meeting in August last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaysia pledges to invest in Indonesia’s new capital

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday his country would invest in the development of Indonesia’s new capital on Borneo island, which both nations share. Anwar made his first overseas trip to Jakarta since taking office in November, saying at least 10 Malaysian companies have committed to invest in Nusantara, the new capital that was chosen in 2019 to replace Jakarta, some 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) away. The city of about 10 million on the densely populated main island of Java has been sinking due to environmental degradation and overcrowding. The main cause is uncontrolled groundwater extraction exacerbated by the rising levels of the Java Sea.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid not included in China’s national insurance

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese health care authorities declined to include Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive. Paxlovid, an oral medicine developed by New York-based drugmaker Pfizer, has been widely sought after in China since the country began phasing out its “zero-COVID” restrictions and a surge of infections started sweeping through the country. Although it is supposed to be prescribed by medical professionals, that hasn’t stopped people from scrambling to purchase it on their own through any means at their disposal — including buying generic Indian versions of the drug through the internet, according to local media reports.

Donors offer over $9B for Pakistan after devastating floods

GENEVA (AP) — Dozens of countries and international institutions on Monday pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from devastating summer floods that the United Nations chief called “a climate disaster of monumental scale.” The flooding killed more than 1,700 people, destroyed more than 2 million homes, and covered as much as one-third of the country at one point, causing damage totaling more than $30 billion, U.N. and Pakistani officials say. Large swaths of the country remain under water, with millions living near contaminated or stagnant waters, the U.N. says. Wrapping up a day-long conference at the U.N.