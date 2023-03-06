Top Asian News 7:25 p.m. GMT

South Korean plan aims to heal forced labor feud with Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea took a step toward improving ties with its traditional rival Japan on Monday, announcing a plan to compensate Koreans who performed forced labor during Tokyo’s colonial rule that doesn’t require Japanese companies to contribute to the reparations. The plan reflects conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol’s push to mend frayed ties with Japan and solidify security cooperation among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to better cope with North Korea’s nuclear threats. President Joe Biden quickly hailed it as “a groundbreaking new chapter” of cooperation between two of the United States’ closest allies. The South Korean plan, which relies on money raised in South Korea, drew immediate, domestic backlash from former forced laborers and their supporters.

China Premier Li Keqiang bows out as Xi loyalists take reins

BEIJING (AP) — After a decade in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s shadow, Li Keqiang is taking his final bow as the country’s premier, marking a shift away from the skilled technocrats who have helped steer the world’s second-biggest economy in favor of officials known mainly for their unquestioned loyalty to China’s most powerful leader in recent history. After exiting the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee in October — despite being below retirement age — Li’s last major task was delivering the state of the nation address to the rubber-stamp parliament on Monday. The report sought to reassure citizens of the resiliency of the Chinese economy, but contained little that was new.

Chinese planners promise 12 million jobs, economic rebound

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese economic officials expressed confidence Monday they can meet this year’s growth target of “around 5%” by generating 12 million new jobs and encouraging consumer spending following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home. The Cabinet planning officials announced no details of spending or other initiatives to revive growth that slumped to 3% last year, the second-lowest in decades. But they said they plan an array of measures to meet goals announced Sunday by Premier Li Keqiang by raising incomes and encouraging innovation. Efforts to revive the Chinese economy have global implications after weak retail, auto and housing sales depressed demand for imports.

Suicide bombing in SW Pakistan kills 10 police officers

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber on a motorcycle Monday rammed a police truck in Pakistan’s restive southwest, killing 10 police officers and wounding 12 in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months, authorities said. The newly formed Tehreek-e-Jihad militant group hours later in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place on a bridge in the Sibi district of Baluchistan province. Small Baluchistan-based separatist groups and local militants have been blamed for previous such attacks. Late on Monday night, the Islamic State group also claimed responsibility for the attack. It said in a statement released by the group’s Amaq news agency that IS militant Abdul Rahman al-Pakistani was driving a bomb-laden motorcycle that he ignited, killing or wounding 24 police.

Residents say Myanmar army killed 17 people in 2 villages

BANGKOK (AP) — Soldiers in Myanmar rampaged through several villages, raping, beheading and killing at least 17 people, residents said, in the latest of what critics of the ruling military say are a series of war crimes since the army seized power two years ago. The bodies of 17 people were recovered last week in the villages of Nyaung Yin and Tar Taing — also called Tatai — in Sagaing region in central Myanmar, according to members of the anti-government resistance and a resident who lost his wife. They said the victims had been detained by the military and in some cases appeared to have been tortured before being killed.

Trailblazing transgender lawmaker Georgina Beyer dies at 65

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Georgina Beyer, a trailblazing New Zealand politician who in 1999 became the world’s first openly transgender member of Parliament, died Monday at the age of 65. Friends of Beyer said she died peacefully in hospice care. They did not immediately give a cause of death, although Beyer had previously suffered from kidney failure and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he didn’t know Beyer well personally but knew she had a large following within New Zealand and had made a lasting impression on the nation’s parliament. “I certainly think that Georgina has blazed a trail that has made it much easier for others to follow,” Hipkins said.

Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles. Officials, however, braced with contingencies and deployed government vehicles to take stranded passengers in some areas. Other groups refused to join the weeklong strike that could keep more than 40,000 passenger jeepneys and vans off the streets in the Manila metropolis alone. Protesting drivers and supporters held a noisy rally in suburban Quezon city in the capital region, then proceeded in a convoy to a government transport regulatory office to press their protest.

Philippine leader orders crackdown after governor’s killing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday that he ordered police to crack down on illegal firearms and private armies and described as “terrifying” the weekend shootings that killed a provincial governor and eight others in a crowd. The attack on Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo at his home on Saturday by at least six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military camouflage and bullet-resistant vests was the deadliest on politicians in recent weeks. It was also the most alarming gun attack under Marcos, who said he was shocked when he saw footage of the gunmen walking into Degamo’s residential compound then opening fire on just anybody in front of them, even those “who were not involved in their conflict.” “This one is particularly terrifying and it’s really ...

Landslide in Indonesia kills at least 11; dozens missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A landslide caused by torrential rain killed at least 11 people and left dozens of others missing on an island in Indonesia’s remote Natuna regency on Monday, disaster officials said. Tons of mud fell from surrounding hills onto houses in Serasan village in Natuna. Rescuers recovered at least 11 bodies and authorities fear that the death toll will rise, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said. “Many people who need help have not been reached because we still have difficulty accessing the affected areas,” Muhari said, adding that authorities estimated that about 50 people were still missing.

Amnesty says Taliban must halt their abuses in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A leading international rights group appealed on Monday for the U.N. Human Rights Council to address the ongoing, “relentless abuses” by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, including severe restrictions on women and freedom of speech. Despite initial promises for a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since taking power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The Taliban have banned women from public life and girls education beyond the sixth grade, carried out public executions after sentences before Taliban courts and cracked down on minority communities.