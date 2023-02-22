Top Asian News 6:09 a.m. GMT

Albanese says Australian nuclear subs benefit US, UK

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a deal to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines will be the nation’s biggest leap in defense capability in its history, adding the United States and Britain also plan to benefit from the partnership. A decision will be announced in March on how a fleet of Australian submarines powered with U.S. nuclear technology will be delivered under the AUKUS tripartite pact. Options include a next-generation U.S. Virginia-class sub, a British Astute-class or a new hybrid design. Critics argue that neither the United States nor Britain has the capacity to start delivering the subs by 2040, while Australia lacks the shipbuilding capability to take a lead role.

China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday sharply criticized a visit to Taiwan by a senior Pentagon official and reaffirmed it has sanctioned Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying military equipment to the self-governing island democracy. The comments from the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office underscore the dramatic deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, technology, spying allegations, and, increasingly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Asked about the reported visit by Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said China “resolutely opposes any official interaction and military collaboration” between the U.S. and Taiwan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kremlin official urges deeper ties with China to resist West

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s security head on Tuesday held talks with the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief, calling for closer cooperation with Beijing to resist Western pressure. Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, said during a meeting with Wang Yi, the party’s most senior foreign policy official who is visiting Moscow, that the West sought to deter Russia and China as part of its attempts to preserve global domination. “The bloody events in Ukraine staged by the West is just one example of it,” said Patrushev, a longtime associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “All that is being done against Russia and China and to the detriment of developing nations.” Russia has sought to cast what it calls its “special military operation” as an effort to protect Russian speakers and to derail Western efforts to turn Ukraine into an anti-Russian bulwark.

ADVERTISEMENT

China says it’s seeking role in Ukraine peace settlement

BEIJING (AP) — The foreign minister of China, which has provided strong political backing for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, said Tuesday his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict. Qin Gang told participants at a security conference in Beijing that China was concerned the almost yearlong war could escalate further and spin “out of control.” China would continue to urge peace talks and provide “Chinese wisdom” to bring about a political settlement, he said. “At the same time, we urge relevant countries to immediately stop adding fuel to the fire, stop shifting blames to China, and stop hyping up the discourse of Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow,” Qin said in an apparent reference to military support provided to Ukraine by the United States and its allies, as well as concerns that China is preparing to make good on its threats to use force to assert its claim over Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

G-20 finance chiefs to tackle global economic threats

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Top financial leaders from the Group of 20 leading economies are gathering in the south Indian technology hub of Bengaluru this week to tackle myriad challenges to global growth and stability, including stubbornly high inflation and surging debt. India is hosting the G-20 financial conclave for the first time in 20 years. Later in the year it will convene its first summit of G-20 economies. The meetings offer the world’s second most populous country a chance to showcase its ascent as an economic power and its status as a champion of developing nations. This week’s gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors takes place just a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, setting off a cascade of shocks to the world economy, chief among them decades-high inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philippine police hunting killers of New Zealand tourist

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine police search was underway on Wednesday for two motorcycle-riding men who shot and killed a New Zealand man in a brazen street robbery that officials fear could scare foreign tourists away. The 34-year-old tourist, Nicholas Peter Stacey, was fatally shot once in the chest while trying to wrest a pistol from one of the two robbers who held him up and his Filipina girlfriend on Sunday in a suburban street in Manila’s Makati financial district, police Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said. “We regret to report this incident and extend our sympathy to the bereaved family,” Estomo said in a statement, adding he has ordered the police to “leave no stones unturned until the culprits are brought to jail and are prosecuted.” While he described the deadly street robbery as an “isolated incident,” Estomo acknowledged it has the potential to frighten foreign tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fears, questions about N. Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s latest missile launches are a demonstration of the country’s avowed ability to use nuclear force against South Korea and the mainland U.S. How immediate is that threat? North Korea claims its nuclear forces are capable of destroying its rivals, and often follows its provocative weapons tests with launch details. But many foreign experts call the North’s claims propaganda and suggest that the country is not yet capable of hitting the United States or its allies with a nuclear weapon. There’s no question that North Korea has nuclear bombs, and that it has missiles that place the U.S.

New Zealand hikes key interest rate to 4.75% despite cyclone

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-point Wednesday to 4.75% as it continues trying to wrestle down inflation. The increase, which can raise the borrowing costs for consumers on everything from credit cards to mortgages, comes despite the economic pain that a devastating cyclone is already inflicting on many people. The bank said that over time, the cyclone rebuild will only add to inflationary pressures. Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand last week, killing 11 people and causing billions of dollars in damage to homes and infrastructure. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said the committee that makes interest rate decisions agreed the rate needed to increase to ensure that inflation returned to the bank’s target of around 2% from its current level of 7.2%.

Hong Kong pulls visa for man behind gene-edited babies claim

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong on Tuesday revoked a visa it granted to a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world’s first genetically edited babies, pulling it hours after he announced his research plans in the financial hub. He Jiankui shocked the world in 2018 when he announced he had altered the embryos of twin girls, with many in the scientific community criticizing his work as unethical. He was convicted by a mainland Chinese court in 2019 of practicing medicine without a license and sentenced to three years in prison with a fine of 3 million yuan ($445,000).

Thailand’s PM suggests he will dissolve Parliament in March

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Tuesday that he will dissolve Parliament in March, paving the way for a general election to be held in May. The government’s four-year term expires on March 23, but in remarks to reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Prayuth suggested he would dissolve the House of Representatives before that. Prayuth also set May 7 as the election date, though details still need to be worked out. Prayuth has headed a coalition government and is seeking another term. He originally came to power in 2014 when, as army commander, he led a military coup that ousted an elected civilian government.