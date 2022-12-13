Top Asian News 6:24 a.m. GMT

China students return home amid COVID travel spread fears

BEIJING (AP) — Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential of a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. It wasn’t clear how many schools were taking part, but universities in Shanghai and nearby cities said students would be given the option of either returning home early or staying on campus and undergoing testing every 48 hours. The Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 22 this year, is traditionally China’s busiest travel season. Universities have been the scene of frequent lockdowns over the past three years, occasionally leading to clashes between the authorities and students confined to campus or even their dorm rooms.

Hong Kong publisher’s security trial further delayed

HONG KONG (AP) — The national security trial of a Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher was further postponed Tuesday to next September as the city awaits Beijing’s ruling that could effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. Jimmy Lai, who was arrested in August 2020 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement, is fighting charges of endangering national security. The 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily faces up to life in prison if convicted under a sweeping National Security Law imposed by Beijing. His high-profile trial, which was originally scheduled to begin on Dec. 1, was already delayed earlier this month after Hong Kong leader John Lee asked China’s top legislative body to decide whether foreign lawyers who don’t normally practice in Hong Kong could be involved in national security cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS member Jin goes to frontline boot camp for military duty

YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that South Korea’s most successful music band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years. Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it’s time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS, or not to provide such benefits to anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand PM Ardern caught name-calling rival on hot mic

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was caught on a hot mic Tuesday using a vulgarity against a rival politician in a rare misstep for a leader known for her skill at debating and calm, measured responses. After five years as prime minister, Ardern faces a tough election campaign in 2023. Her liberal Labour Party won reelection two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals. The comment came after lawmaker David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT party, peppered Ardern with questions about her government’s record for around seven minutes during Parliament’s Question Time, which allows for spirited debate between rival parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ladakh herders endeavor to save future on climate frontier

KHARNAK, India (AP) — Nomad Tsering Angchuk vows to stay put in his remote village in India’s Ladakh region. His two sons and most of his fellow villagers have migrated to a nearby urban settlement but Angchuk is determined to herd his flock of fine cashmere-producing goats in the treeless Kharnak village, a hauntingly beautiful but unforgiving, cold mountainous desert. The 47-year-old herds 800 sheep and goats and a flock of 50 Himalayan yaks in Kharnak. In 2013, he migrated to Kharnakling, an urban settlement in the outskirts of a regional town called Leh but returned a year later, not because his old home had become any better, he said, “but because the urban centers are getting worse and there are only menial jobs for people like us.” Nestled between India, Pakistan and China, Ladakh has faced both territorial disputes and the stark effects of climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive dining: Pakistani hole-in-the wall dishes up faves

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — No menu. No delivery. No walk-ins. Advance orders only. Explanations and instructions while you eat. Welcome to Baking Virsa, a hole-in-the-wall in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore described as the country’s most expensive restaurant for what it serves — household favorites like flatbreads and kebabs. It attracts diners from across Pakistan and beyond, curious about the limited offerings, the larger-than-life owner, and the rigid, no-frills dining experience that sets it apart from other restaurants in the area. The windowless space opens out onto Railway Road in Gawalmandi, a neighborhood crammed with people, vehicles, animals, and food stalls.

6 killed, including 2 officers, in Australian ambush, siege

ADVERTISEMENT

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Six people, including two young police officers, were shot and killed at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said Tuesday. Police said the violence began about 4:45 p.m. Monday when four officers arrived at a remote property in Queensland state. At least two heavily armed shooters opened fire on the officers at the rural property in Wieambilla, authorities said. Police returned fire but two officers were critically injured and died at the scene, and a neighbor was also killed during the firefight, police said.

Taliban: Assailants attack hotel in Afghan capital Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul was attacked Monday and three of the assailants were killed, a Taliban official said. Two foreign residents were injured when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s spokesman. Residents reported explosions and gunfire and photos and video posted on social media showed smoke rising from the building. The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that there was an explosion and gunfire near a hotel approximately a kilometer away. “So far, we have received 21 casualties — 3 were already dead on arrival.” Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said the attack lasted several hours.

Indian army: Indian, Chinese troops clash at disputed border

NEW DELHI (AP) — Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along a disputed border in India’s eastern Arunachal Pradesh state, resulting in minor injuries on both sides, the Indian army said Monday. A statement from the Indian army said troops from both sides “immediately disengaged” after the clash on Friday along the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. There was no immediate comment from the Chinese side. In June 2020, a clash in the Karakoram mountains in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region set off tensions between India and China after soldiers fought with stones, fists and clubs. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died, and the countries stationed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the Line of Actual Control.

Vehicle veers off mountain road in Nepal, kills 12

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A vehicle carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain highway in Nepal leaving 12 people dead, police said Tuesday. There were no survivors. The small passenger truck was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road near Chedagad village, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by the time rescuers arrived at the scene, eight had already died. Three more died on the way to the hospital and one died later at the hospital. After driving off the road, the vehicle rolled about 200 meters (650 feet) down the mountain slope.