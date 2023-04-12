Top Asian News 1:01 p.m. GMT

China says Taiwan encirclement drills a ‘serious warning’

BEIJING (AP) — Recent Chinese air and sea drills simulating an encirclement of Taiwan were intended as a “serious warning” to pro-independence politicians on the self-governing island and their foreign supporters, China said Wednesday, as signs emerged that Beijing will take further action. The three days of large-scale air and sea exercises named Joint Sword that ended Monday were a response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week during a transit visit to the U.S. China had warned of serious consequences if that meeting went ahead. Although China said the exercises are over, it has kept up military pressure against Taiwan in the past few days and signaled it will do more.

China warns as US, Philippines stage combat drills

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China warned on Wednesday that a deepening security alliance between the United States and the Philippines should not harm its security and territorial interests and interfere in long-simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea. When asked to comment on the combat exercises between American and Filipino forces that started on Tuesday in the Philippines, the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Wednesday issued a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, who said that such drills “should not target any third party and should be conducive to regional peace and stability.” Wang did not say how China would respond if it concludes that the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation was hurting Beijing’s core interests.

In Kerala, an aging trend bucks India’s booming population

KOCHI, India (AP) — When 82-year-old Vasanthi Baby almost tripped while climbing down the stairs in her home in southern India’s Kerala state, she decided, along with her 84-year-old husband V. Baby, to move to an assisted living center. The couple are two of a growing number of people in India’s only aging state that are moving into specialized facilities. They’re happy with the care they receive: round-the-clock access to nurses, the reassuring company of their own generation and healthy, regular meals. “There is a feeling of safety we can only get here,” V. Baby said. “We cannot get this at home.” Like millions of others in the region, Baby, a retired math professor, spent his life savings building a two-floor multi-bedroom home.

Taiwan’s ruling party taps VP as presidential candidate

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s pro-independence ruling Democratic Progressive Party nominated Vice President Lai Ching-te as its candidate in the 2024 presidential election, two days after China concluded large-scale wargames around the self-governed island. At a nominating event Wednesday, Lai said he would continue to assert Taiwan’s right to international recognition while boosting its high-tech economy and promoting an efficient government. “We must definitely continue to improve Taiwan’s investment environment,” Lai, also known as William Lai, told reporters. His most challenging task, however, will be dealing with threats from China, which considers Taiwan its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

Residents flee as cyclone approaches northwest Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Miners, cattle ranchers, tourists and Indigenous locals were evacuating from Australia’s remote northwest coast on Wednesday as an intensifying tropical cyclone approached. Cyclone Ilsa is expected to peak as a Category 4 storm as it crosses the sparsely populated Pilbara coast of Western Australia state somewhere between the iron ore export town of Port Hedland in the west and the tourist town of Broome in the east late Thursday or early Friday, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said. “Any areas ... where that system does cross the coast are going to experience some very destructive winds, winds in excess of 200 kph (124 mph).

Ukraine seeks medical, war recovery assistance from India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Ukraine has asked India to supply medicines and medical equipment and help it rebuild war-damaged infrastructure, India’s External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday. The request was conveyed by Emine Dzhaparova, the deputy minister of foreign affairs and Ukraine’s most senior official to visit India since Russia’s invasion began a year ago. During her visit this week, she highlighted Ukraine’s desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India, the ministry said in a statement. She also handed a letter by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Details of the letter were not immediately known.

Taliban say there’s no obstacles for UN work in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban’s chief spokesman said Wednesday there are no obstacles for the U.N. to function in Afghanistan, after they barred Afghan women from working at the global body. Last week, the country’s Taliban rulers took a step further in the restrictive measures they have imposed on women and said that female Afghan staffers employed with the U.N. mission can no longer report for work. The ban is being actively enforced by the country’s intelligence agency, which reports to the Taliban’s leadership in Kandahar. The U.N. says it cannot accept the decision, calling it unlawful and an unparalleled violation of women’s rights.

Shooting in Indian army station kills 4 soldiers

NEW DELHI (AP) — A firing incident inside a military station in northern India killed at least four soldiers early Wednesday, an army statement said. The statement didn’t give details, saying only that quick reaction teams were activated, and the area cordoned off and sealed. Indian media reports quoted state police officers as saying that the incident in the army camp in Bhatinda in Punjab state bordering Pakistan did not appear to be a terror attack. The shooting took place as the state was on a high security alert a day ahead of Baisakhi, a major Sikh and Hindu festival marking the start of the harvesting season.

Uzbek militants escape from detention in Indonesia; 2 dead

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Three suspected Uzbek militants escaped from an immigration detention center in Indonesia’s capital after fatally stabbing an officer and seriously injuring four others, police said Wednesday. Two were later recaptured and the third drowned in a canal while being pursued by police, said Aswin Siregar, operations chief of the elite counterterrorism police group known as Densus 88. The three men were among four Uzbek nationals detained by Densus 88 on March 24 following a tip from Uzbekistan’s state security service that they were believed to be members of the al-Qaida-linked militant group Khatiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, Siregar said.

Musician Kauan Okamoto alleges talent manager assaulted him

TOKYO (AP) — When Johnny Kitagawa told one of the boys staying at his luxury house to go to bed early, everyone knew “it was your turn.” That was among the recollections shared Wednesday by musician Kauan Okamoto, then 15, about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Kitagawa, a powerful figure in the Japanese entertainment world. The Associated Press does not usually identify victims of alleged sexual assault, but Okamoto has chosen to identify himself in the media. Okamoto was part of the backup boys’ group Johnny’s Jr., which also worked as a talent pool for Johnny & Associates, a talent agency managing male idol actors and singers.