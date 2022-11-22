Top Asian News 8:49 a.m. GMT

162 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings, roads

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers searched for bodies and survivors Tuesday in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 162 people on Indonesia’s main island of Java and injured hundreds more, overwhelming hospitals. Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, south of Jakarta. The city, in the country’s most densely populated province of West Java, was near the epicenter of magnitude 5.6 temblor Monday afternoon, which sent terrified residents fleeing into the streets, some covered in blood and debris. One woman told The Associated Press when the earthquake hit her home in Cianjur, the building started “shaking like it was dancing.” “I was crying and immediately grabbed my husband and children,” said the woman, who gave her name only as Partinem.

ADVERTISEMENT

EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia’s shallow quake so deadly?

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 160 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia’s main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, located in the country’s most densely populated province of West Java and some 217 kilometers (135 miles) south of the capital, Jakarta. A number of people are still missing. While the magnitude would typically be expected to cause light damage to buildings and other structures, experts say proximity to fault lines, the shallowness of the quake and inadequate infrastructure that cannot withstand earthquakes all contributed to the damage.

Strong quake rocks Solomon Islands, sends people fleeing

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, although Australia’s prime minister said a roof at its High Commission had collapsed. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed. Solomon Islands government spokesperson George Herming said he was in his office on the second floor of a building in the capital, Honiara, when the quake rocked the city. He said he crawled underneath his table. “It’s a huge one that just shocked everybody,” Herming said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Pakistani province

GANDAKHA, Pakistan (AP) — Maryam Jamali should have been preparing for an economics exam. Instead, the teenager from the flood-hit Pakistani province of Baluchistan was helping organize postpartum clinics and shelter for people neglected by relief efforts. Baluchistan is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, plagued by under-development, bad governance, corruption, and a long-running insurgency. When catastrophic floods submerged vast swaths of Pakistan this summer, about 75% of Baluchistan’s population was affected, the largest proportion of any province in the country. Yet recovery here has been slower, and residents say they are paying the price of years of neglect by the local and central government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report: Welding sparked central China fire that killed 38

BEIJING (AP) — Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze that tore through the building in the city of Anyang starting at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. It took firefighters about 3 1/2 hours to bring the flames under control, the Wenfang district government said. One or more welders operating in violation of safety rules appear to have let loose sparks that ignited cotton fabric in the building, according to officials cited by the official Xinhua News Agency.

China anti-virus curbs spur fears of global economic impact

ADVERTISEMENT

BEIJING (AP) — Anti-virus controls that are confining millions of Chinese families to their homes and shut shops and offices are spurring fears of further damage to already weak global business and trade. The ruling Communist Party promised on Nov. 11 to reduce disruptions from its “zero- COVID” strategy by making controls more flexible. But the latest wave of outbreaks is challenging that, prompting major cities including Beijing to close off populous districts, shut stores and offices and order factories to isolate their workforces from outside contact. On Tuesday, the government reported 28,127 cases were found over the past 24 hours in areas throughout China, including 25,902 with no symptoms.

6 Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory. The staff members of Apple Daily were arrested last year during a crackdown on dissent after Beijing imposed the sweeping security law in response to the widespread anti-government protests in 2019. They were charged with conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security. The law criminalizes acts of succession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces. Its maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotlight on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s election uncertainty deepened Tuesday after a political bloc refused to support either reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim or rival Malay nationalist Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, three days after divisive polls produced no outright winner. The stalemate put the spotlight on the nation’s ceremonial king, who summoned the two leaders to resolve the impasse. Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, topped Saturday’s elections with 83 parliamentary seats, but failed to reach the 112 needed for a majority. He has been locked in a battle to form a majority government with former Prime Minister Muhyiddin, whose Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, won 72 seats.

US VP Harris flying to Philippine island near disputed sea

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is flying to a western Philippines island province at the edge of the South China Sea on Tuesday to amplify America’s support to its treaty ally and underline U.S. interest in freedom of navigation in the disputed waters, where it has repeatedly chastised China for belligerent actions. A new confrontation erupted in the contested waterway ahead of her visit when the Philippine navy alleged a Chinese coast guard vessel had forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris as Filipino sailors were towing it to their island. The long-seething territorial conflicts involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have long been regarded as an Asian flashpoint and a delicate fault line in the U.S.-China rivalry in the region.

Seoul: Kim’s daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child aged about 10, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Tuesday, as speculation swirled about his motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world. On Saturday, North Korea said that Kim observed the launch of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile -- Hwasong-17 -- the previous day with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter.” State media released photos showing Kim walking hand-in-hand with a young girl clad in a white coat and red shoes past a massive missile placed on a launch truck, and watching a soaring weapon from a distance.