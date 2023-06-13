Top Asian News 3:29 a.m. GMT

Japanese soldier arrested after allegedly firing at colleagues on army base, 3 wounded

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at an army base, a top government official said. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroakazu Matsuno told reporters that the shooting occurred at a firing range at a base in Gifu prefecture in central Japan. NHK public television, quoting investigative officials, said the suspect is a teenage male. One of the wounded was in serious condition, NHK said. No other details, including a possible motive, were immediately available.

Philippine villagers flee ashfall, sight of red-hot lava from erupting Mayon Volcano

SANTO DOMINGO, Philippines (AP) — Truckloads of villagers on Tuesday fled Philippine communities close to the erupting Mayon Volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and fearful of sporadic blasts of ash. Nearly 15,000 people have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Mayon’s crater in northeastern Albay province in forced evacuations since volcanic activity spiked last week. Albay’s governor extended the danger zone by a kilometer (more than half a mile) on Monday and asked thousands of residents to be ready to move anytime. But many opted to flee from the expanded danger zone even before the mandatory evacuation order.

Biden dispatching Sullivan to Tokyo for talks with Japan, Philippines, South Korea officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is dispatching White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Tokyo this week for talks with his counterparts from Japan, Philippines and South Korea. Sullivan will also take part in “the first-ever trilateral meeting of the Japanese, Philippine, and U.S. national security advisers” while in Japan, the White House National Security Council said in a statement Tuesday. The White House offered scant details about Sullivan’s two-day visit that begins Thursday, saying Sullivan and his counterparts “will discuss ways to deepen collaboration on a number of key regional and global issues.” Sullivan’s visit comes after U.S., Japanese and Philippine coast guard ships staged law enforcement drills in waters near the disputed South China Sea earlier this month.

Australian prosecutors drop murder charge over German backpacker’s death in 2005

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian prosecutors dropped a murder charge Wednesday against German immigrant Tobias Moran over the death of his German backpacker girlfriend Simone Strobel in 2005. Charges of murder and perverting the course of justice were withdrawn in Lismore Local Court in New South Wales state, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said in an email. No reasons were given. The naked body of 25-year-old Strobel from Rieden, Bavaria, was found hidden under palm fronds in a Lismore park on Feb. 17, 2005. She was found six days after she was reported missing and close to where she had been camping in a Lismore trailer park with Moran, then known as Suckfuell, his sister Katrin Suckfuell, and friend Jens Martin.

Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Pakistan’s army and civil authorities planned to evacuate 80,000 people to safety along the country’s southern coast before the arrival of Cyclone Biparjoy, and thousands living in low-lying regions of western India already have sought shelter from the tropical storm system, officials said Tuesday. The cyclone forecast to slam ashore on Thursday is expected to be the most powerful to hit western India and Pakistan since 2021. On Tuesday morning, Biparjoy was in the Arabian Sea 470 kilometers (292 miles) south of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said. The cyclone was packing maximum sustained winds of 180 kilometers per hour (111 mph), according to the India Meteorological Department.

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis, UN says

Some 110 million people have had to flee their homes because of conflict, persecution, or human rights violations, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees says. The war in Sudan, which has displaced nearly 2 million people since April, is but the latest in a long list of crises that has led to the record-breaking figure. “It’s quite an indictment on the state of our world,” Filippo Grandi, who leads the U.N. refugee agency, told reporters in Geneva ahead of the publication Wednesday of UNHCR’s Global Trends Report for 2022. Last year alone, an additional 19 million people were forcibly displaced including more than 11 million who fled Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in what became the fastest and largest displacement of people since World War II.

Lower house of Japan’s parliament passes bill to promote LGBTQ+ awareness, but not guarantee rights

TOKYO (AP) — The powerful lower house of Japan’s parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to promote understanding of LGBTQ+ issues amid protests by activists that last-minute revisions by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s conservative party favored opponents of sexual equality instead of guaranteeing equal rights. The passage followed only a few hours of debate in a lower house committee last Friday, an unusually short period. The bill is expected to be approved quickly by parliament’s upper house, which is also controlled by Kishida’s governing bloc. Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations which does not have LGTBQ+ legal protections.

Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit as Beijing seeks larger role in Mideast

BEIJING (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas began a visit to China on Tuesday that comes as Beijing is seeking a larger role in Middle East politics and competing for energy resources. In announcing the visit, China’s Foreign Ministry said China was willing to help broker relations between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government that have deteriorated to the lowest level in recent years. The ministry did not say who Abbas would meet in Beijing or give other details of his four-day visit. Increased fighting over the last year between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank has resulted in the deadliest period of violence between the sides in years in that territory.

Beijing criticizes new US sanctions on companies over pilot training, weapons development

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China on Tuesday criticized new sanctions imposed by the United States on companies believed to be involved in training Chinese military pilots and aiding weapons development. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged Washington to “stop abusing export control measures” to hobble Chinese companies. “The United States has repeatedly overstretched the concept of national security, abused state power, unwarrantedly suppressed Chinese companies, and wantonly disrupted the international economic order and trade rules,” Wang said at a daily briefing in Beijing. “It has reached a level of unscrupulous hysteria.” China “demands that the U.S. immediately correct its wrong practice of politicizing, instrumentalizing, and weaponizing economic, trade, and sci-tech issues with a pretext of human rights or military-related issues,” Wang said.

Chinese man arrested over graffiti at US Consulate in Hong Kong, police say

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the wall and gate of the U.S. Consulate, according to media reports and the police. Photos from the South China Morning Post and other local media showed the English word “hegemony” and the Chinese words for “double standards” painted in white on the gate and a nearby wall. The protest in paint came amid a deterioration in US-China relations as the nations clash over trade issues and tensions over Taiwan, a self-governed island that China claims is part of its territory. Police said the consulate reported an act of vandalism at 5.22 a.m.