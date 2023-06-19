Top Asian News 5:18 a.m. GMT

Blinken opens second day of talks in Beijing on mission to ease soaring US-China tensions

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a second and final day of critical meetings with senior Chinese officials Monday, as the two sides expressed willingness to talk but showed little inclination to bend on hardened positions that have sent tensions soaring. Blinken met with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi for about three hours, according to a U.S. official, but it is still not confirmed if Blinken will meet President Xi Jinping before he departs in the late evening. Neither Blinken nor Wang made any comment to reporters as they greeted each other and sat for their discussion.

Australia’s Senate votes for holding referendum on Indigenous Voice to Parliament within 6 months

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Senate voted Monday to hold a referendum this year on creating an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, an advocate aiming to give the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policy. Dozens of mainly Indigenous people stood up the public galleries and applauded when senators passed the referendum bill 52 votes to 19. The Senate vote means the referendum must be held on a Saturday in a two-to-six-month window. Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, the first Indigenous woman to hold the job, described the Senate vote as the “final hurdle” toward the referendum. “Today the political debate ends.

North Korea calls failed spy satellite launch ‘the most serious’ shortcoming, vows 2nd launch

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Top North Korean officials vowed to push for a second attempt to launch a spy satellite as they called their country’s first, and failed, launch last month “the most serious” shortcoming this year and harshly criticized those responsible, state media reported Monday. In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite crashed soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to acquire a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the United States and South Korea. The failed launch and North Korean efforts to modernize its weapons arsenals were discussed extensively at a three-day ruling party meeting that ended Sunday, with the presence of Kim and other top officials.

Earthquake recorded off Myanmar’s coast, shakes buildings in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — An earthquake was recorded off the southern coast of Myanmar on Monday with tremors also felt in Thailand, but there were no immediate reports of major damage. The 5.1 magnitude quake was recorded about 152 kilometers (95 miles) south of Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, at 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface at 8:10 a.m., according to Myanmar’s meteorology department. Thailand’s meteorological department reported the earthquake as 6.0 magnitude at 8:40 a.m. and said tremors were felt in the capital Bangkok and nearby Nonthaburi province, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) from the epicenter. The United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake at 5.6 magnitude.

After escaping the Taliban, hundreds of Afghans languish in Albania in a prolonged US visa process

SHENGJIN, Albania (AP) — Almost two years since he fled Afghanistan to escape the Taliban takeover, Firooz Mashoof is still haunted by the memory of his last day in Kabul — the bus that took him to the airport, getting on a packed plane and taking off as gunfire echoed across the city. “The last thing I saw were the mountains around Kabul and the dreary sunset as the Qatar Airways took off,” he said. Today, thousands of miles from his homeland, the 35-year-old photojournalist and former employee of the Afghan soccer federation, is languishing in warm and sunny Albania. With each passing day, his anxiety grows over the delay in the promised U.S.

Nearly 100 die as India struggles with a sweltering heat wave in 2 most populous states

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 96 people died in two of India’s most populous states over the last several days, officials said Sunday, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heat wave. The deaths happened in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar where authorities warned residents over 60 and others suffering various maladies to stay indoors during the daytime. All the fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, totaling 54, were reported in Ballia district, some 300 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital. Authorities found out most of those who passed away were over 60 years old and had preexisting health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat.

5 killed after truck collides with bus in Hokkaido in northern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Five people were killed and 12 others taken to the hospital after a truck collided with a bus in Hokkaido in northern Japan, according to local media reports. Police said the truck might have strayed into oncoming traffic, Kyodo news agency reported. The bus was carrying 15 passengers at the time of the accident, which occurred on Sunday. The drivers of both vehicles died in the crash, Kyodo said. Video from broadcaster NTV showed the mangled wreckage of the two vehicles stuck on the road in the aftermath of the crash. The bus was traveling from Sapporo to Hakodate, and the truck was carrying pigs from Hakodate to Yakumo, Kyodo said.

Thailand’s caretaker government criticized for holding meeting to discuss military-ruled Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand on Monday will host a meeting of neighboring countries to discuss the violent political deadlock in Myanmar, an initiative that has been criticized for potentially undermining regional peace efforts and for being carried out by a caretaker government. A statement released Sunday by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the purpose of its informal dialogue, being hosted by Thailand for the third time, is to discuss a range of topics to complement the efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to resolve the situation in Myanmar. It said it will be attended by representatives from Laos, Cambodia, India, China, Brunei and Vietnam, as well as Myanmar — a highly contentious issue because ASEAN leaders had agreed to exclude the ruling generals from their meetings.

Japan’s emperor meets with Indonesian president on his first official foreign trip as emperor

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday, the third day of his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019. Widodo and Indonesia’s first lady, Iriana, welcomed Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Bogor presidential palace, along with greeters wearing Indonesian traditional clothes and a military band that played both national anthems. “I feel very honored because Indonesia is the first destination for the Japanese emperor’s bilateral state visit abroad,” Widodo said. Naruhito is seeking to underline the friendship between Japan and Indonesia during his week-long visit, and officials said the two leaders would talk about cooperation between the countries.

Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — All 120 passengers and crew members aboard a Philippine ferry that caught fire at sea on Sunday were rescued safely and the fire was extinguished, the coast guard said. The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn while traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines with 65 passengers and 55 crewmembers, the coast guard said. It added that it deployed two vessels for rescue and to help put out the flames, which raged for more than five hours. Photos and video released by the coast guard show flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry.