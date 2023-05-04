Top Asian News 3:26 a.m. GMT

Britain to start free trade with New Zealand and Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Britain’s free trade agreements with New Zealand and Australia will come into force by the end of this month, the leaders from the three nations said Friday. The announcement came while the prime ministers from the two Southern Hemisphere nations are in London for the coronation of King Charles III. The deals are part of Britain’s efforts to expand its economic ties after it left the European Union. Both deals were first agreed to in 2021. New Zealand officials say its deal will help boost sales of products like wine, butter, beef and honey, and will increase the size of its economy by up to 1 billion New Zealand dollars ($629 million).

Albanese says nothing served by US still pursuing Assange

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed frustration at the United States’ continuing efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange, saying: “There is nothing to be served by his ongoing incarceration.” Albanese’s comments Friday in an Australian Broadcasting Corp. interview appeared to escalate diplomatic pressure on the United States to drop the charges against the 51-year-old Assange, who has spent four years in Britain’s Belmarsh Prison fighting extradition to the United States. Before that, Assange had taken asylum for seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Albanese said Assange’s case had to be examined in terms of whether the time Assange had “effectively served” was in excess of what would be “reasonable” if the allegations against him were proved.

Canada mulls expelling China diplomat for targeting lawmaker

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s foreign minister said Thursday the country is considering the expulsion of Chinese diplomats over an intelligence agency report saying one of them plotted to intimidate the Hong Kong relatives of a Canadian lawmaker. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said her department was summoning China’s ambassador to a meeting to underline that Canada won’t tolerate such interference. She said the intelligence agency report indicated that opposition Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong and his Hong Kong relatives were targeted after Chong criticized Beijing’s human rights record. “We’re assessing different options including the expulsion of diplomats,” Joly said before a Parliament committee.

India meets with China, Russia before Central Asia forum

PANAJI, India (AP) — India’s foreign minister held talks Thursday with counterparts from China and Russia ahead of a meeting of a Central Asian security forum. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he had detailed discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on bilateral ties. “Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas,” he tweeted after the meeting. India and China are embroiled in an intense three-year standoff involving thousands of soldiers stationed along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region. A meeting last week between their defense ministers gave a glimpse of just how differently the two countries view the situation along the border.

Daughter of ousted Thai prime minister could win his old job

BANGKOK (AP) — She has confidence, she has charisma, but most of all she has the family name and a face that reminds many of her famous father. In the race to become Thailand’s next prime minister, opinion polls show Paetongtarn Shinawatra to be the heavy favorite to take the post after the May 14 general election. But some fear that victory for the youngest daughter of ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra — the country’s most divisive figure — could plunge Thailand back into a familiar cycle of protest and military intervention. Having the 36-year-old Paetongtarn on the ballot is expected to pay off handsomely for the popular Pheu Thai opposition party.

India army patrols streets to defuse clashes in remote state

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — The governor of a remote Indian state issued orders allowing district magistrates to shoot protesters, as soldiers patrolled the streets and enforced a curfew after thousands of people clashed, causing deaths and damage to homes and vehicles, officials said Thursday. Internet services were also suspended for five days in northeastern Manipur state bordering Myanmar to stop rumors from spreading on social media, according to N. Biren Singh, the state’s top elected official. The army has moved nearly 9,000 people from violence-hit districts to other areas after protesters vandalized shops and businesses, including hotels, and set some homes on fire, said an army officer who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Attacks across Pakistan, including school shooting, kill 14

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen stormed a school in Pakistan’s volatile northwest on Thursday, killing seven teachers and gunning down another teacher from the school in a separate attack. Earlier in the day, a shootout with militants elsewhere in the region killed six Pakistani soldiers. The violence underscores the challenges the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is facing amid a surge in militant attacks across the country in recent months. In Kurram, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan, a group of gunmen stormed a government school where students were taking exams. The seven killed teachers were members of Pakistan’s minority Shiite community, which is frequently targeted by militants.

Russia unlikely to face criticism at Central Asian meeting

PANAJI, India (AP) — Russia is unlikely to face backlash over its war in Ukraine at an upcoming meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers and instead could flex its influence with the regional group. The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ministers Friday in India’s picturesque state of Goa is the latest avenue for the host nation to burnish its geopolitical credentials as it seeks to cement itself as a consequential global player. It won’t have to contend with an East-West split over the war in Europe, which caused frustration for New Delhi as the chair for this year’s meetings of the Group of 20 leading economies.

Norway climber aims to be fastest to scale 14 tallest peaks

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Norwegian who just became the fastest female to climb the world’s 14 highest mountains is now aiming to become the fastest person to complete the feat by beating the record set by a male climber in 2019. Kristin Harila, 37, successfully scaled Mount Cho Oyu and Mount Shishapangma in China and arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, on Thursday, announcing that she will begin climbing in Nepal this month. “That’s the plan,” Harila said when asked if she is aiming to set a new record for scaling the highest peaks. She hopes to climb the seven highest peaks in Nepal, including Mount Everest, during the current spring climbing season that ends in May, and then complete the remaining peaks in Pakistan within the next four months.

Taiwan trade chief warns against ‘unnecessary fear’ of China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taiwan’s chief trade representative says his country’s semiconductor makers will expand production in the U.S. as much as they can afford to do so, but he insists Taiwan remains an ideal place for that production and other U.S. trade, business and investment, despite tensions with China. John Chen-Chung Deng spoke to The Associated Press on a visit this week to Washington, where he is leading a Taiwanese trade delegation and meeting with U.S. trade officials. Deng’s visit comes at a time of intensifying efforts to harden the U.S. and Taiwanese militaries and economies against any threat from rival China.