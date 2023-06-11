Top Asian News 3:38 a.m. GMT

Philippines’ Mayon Volcano spews lava down its slopes in gentle eruption putting thousands on alert

LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion. More than 12,600 people have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Mayon Volcano’s crater in mandatory evacuations since volcanic activity increased last week. But thousands more remain within the permanent danger zone below Mayon, an area long declared off-limits to people but where generations have lived and farmed because they have nowhere else to go. With the volcano beginning to expel lava Sunday night, the high-risk zone around Mayon may be expanded should the eruption turn violent, said Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Bus carrying wedding guests in Australian wine region rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25, police said Monday. The 58-year-old driver was arrested and being held at a Cessnock police station and will be charged, Police Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said. She would not detail the allegations, including whether speed was a factor, but told reporters “there is sufficient information ... for us to establish that there will be charges.” The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in foggy conditions at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive in the town of Greta in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales state north of Sydney.

China struggles with weak post-COVID economic recovery

SHIYAN, China (AP) — Sales of Yizhuan Automobile Co.’s trash trucks picked up after China ended anti-virus controls in December, but their growth is in low gear as managers struggle to rebuild business lost during the pandemic. China’s economy rebounded at the start of 2023, but after a good first quarter, factory output and consumer spending are weakening. An official survey in April found a record 1 in 5 young workers in cities were unemployed. Yizhuan’s sales are up only by single-digit percentages from last year’s depressed level, according to its deputy general manager, Yu Xiongli. The 300-employee company is in Hubei province, where the first coronavirus cases were detected in late 2019.

Taliban slam ‘baseless and biased’ UN report suggesting rifts and conflict within their ranks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban condemned on Sunday a “baseless and biased” report from the U.N. Security Council highlighting rifts within the group’s ranks. The last seven months have seen a greater shift of power from the capital Kabul to the southern city of Kandahar, a Taliban heartland and the base of the group’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. A report — issued earlier in June — by the U.N. Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said that the Taliban governance structures remain “highly exclusionary, Pashtun-centred and repressive” toward all forms of opposition. It also said Kandahar’s return as the seat of power — like it was during the Taliban’s rule of Afghanistan in the 1990s — circumvents senior Taliban ministers in Kabul, the center of the current government, because of the way decisions are made.

Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking off ties with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Honduras opened an embassy in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese state media reported, months after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to establish diplomatic ties with China. China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina took part in the inauguration of the embassy on Sunday morning, China’s official CCTV said. The report said Honduras still needed to determine the embassy’s permanent location and would increase its number of staff. Qin pledged that China would establish a new model with Honduras of “friendly cooperation” between countries with different sizes and systems, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

China complains to South Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat move after Seoul summoned Beijing’s envoy

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official lodged a complaint with South Korea’s ambassador to China, in a tit-for-tat move after Beijing’s envoy to South Korea was summoned last week over his comments accusing Seoul of tilting toward the United States. Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong expressed dissatisfaction with Seoul’s response to last week’s meeting between Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming and a South Korean opposition leader, according to a statement Sunday from China’s Foreign Ministry. Nong said it was Xing’s duty to meet with different people in South Korea and he hoped Seoul would reflect on the relationship between the two countries and work with China to promote healthy and stable ties, the statement added.

US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, part of a global effort by Beijing to upgrade its intelligence-gathering capabilities, according to a Biden administration official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the U.S. intelligence community has been aware of China’s spying from Cuba and a larger effort to set up intelligence-gathering operations around the globe for some time. The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to thwart the Chinese push to expand its spying operations and believes it has made some progress through diplomacy and other unspecified action, according to the official, who was familiar with U.S.

Pakistan’s army says shootout near Afghan border kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants attacked a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left three soldiers and three militants dead, the army said Sunday. Four militants were also wounded, the military said in a statement. The overnight shootout early Saturday took place in the Miran Shah tribal area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, a militant group also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The Pakistani army carried out search operations to track down those responsible for the attack. They also seized a cache of ammunition found with the dead militants.

Strong earthquake rattles northern Japan; no damage reported

TOKYO (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. No tsunami warning was issued. There were no reports of problems at the nuclear plants in the area, or of disruptions to power supply or bullet trains running in northern Japan. The quake, which hit at 6:54 p.m, was 136 kilometers (85 miles) deep and struck the southwestern part of Hokkaido, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. It shook much of the island, including the cities of Chitose and Atsumacho, the agency said. It warned people should watch for strong temblors that could follow over the next few days, as well as for landslides.

Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Esmita Spudes Bidari was a young girl in Nepal, she dreamed of being in the military, but that wasn’t a real option in her country. Last week, she raised her right hand and took the oath to join the U.S. Army Reserves, thanks in part to a recruiter in Dallas who also is Nepalese and reached out to her through an online group. Bidari, who heads to basic training in August, is just the latest in a growing number of legal migrants enlisting in the U.S. military as it more aggressively seeks out immigrants, offering a fast track to citizenship to those who sign up.