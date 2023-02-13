Top Asian News 1:21 a.m. GMT

New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The New Zealand government declared a state of emergency Tuesday across the country’s North Island, which has been battered by Cyclone Gabrielle. The declaration enables the government to support six regions where local emergencies had already been declared and provide addition resources, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said. The country was lashed by intense rainfall overnight that forced evacuations and brought widespread flooding, power outages and road closures. “This is a significant disaster with a real threat to the lives of New Zealanders,” McAnulty told reporters in the capital Wellington. The state of emergency applies to the country’s largest city Auckland, as well as the regions of Northland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke’s Bay.

Indonesia promises move to clean energy, but challenges loom

ADVERTISEMENT

SAMARINDA, Indonesia (AP) — In Indonesia’s region of East Kalimantan, the country’s dependence on coal is on full display. Driving on the region’s toll road, passersby can watch excavators digging coal from shallow pits as trucks filled with the carbon-rich rocks rush by. Under a bridge in Samarinda, the region’s capital, hundreds of mammoth, jet-black mountains of coal sit in barges being pulled along the waterway, headed to plants across Indonesia or other countries. They’re sights that Indonesia has pledged to phase out — or at least drastically reduce — by agreeing to some five schemes with international stakeholders, including the largest-signed $20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership deal.

Philippines says China ship used laser against coast guard

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines on Monday accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea, calling it a “blatant” violation of Manila’s sovereign rights. The Chinese ship also maneuvered dangerously close, about 137 meters (449 feet), to block the Philippine patrol vessel BRP Malapascua from approaching Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef that has been occupied by Philippine forces, on Feb. 6, the Philippine coast guard said in a statement. The Philippines has filed nearly 200 diplomatic protests against China’s aggressive actions in the disputed waters in 2022 alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cambodia independent radio station VoD closes on PM’s orders

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — One of Cambodia’s last free media outlets, Voice of Democracy radio, ceased operations on Monday after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered its closure for allegedly slandering his son in a story. The story — which was also published on the website of VoD, as the station is better known — said that Hun Sen’s son, Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, had signed a donation on his father’s behalf of $100,000 for Turkey earthquake relief. Hun Sen said the article misinterpreted the facts and that only the prime minister has the authority to make decisions on foreign aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month. The three objects, including one shot down Sunday over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic, said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. While the Biden administration does not yet have evidence that they were equipped for spying purposes — or even belonged to China — officials have not ruled that out, he said.

Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government plans to allow loyal civilians, including government employees and retired military personnel, to carry licensed firearms, but they must comply with orders from local authorities to participate in security and law enforcement actions, the military and media reports said. The announcement fanned fears of even more violence in a country wracked by what some U.N. experts have called a civil war. A 15-page document about the policy attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs was initially circulated on pro-military Facebook accounts and Telegram channels. It was also published by pro-military and independent news outlets, which stated that it had been issued on Jan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife of former US pilot complains of Australian treatment

SYDNEY (AP) — The wife of a former U.S. military pilot accused by the United States of illegally training Chinese aviators said Monday her husband was being held in inhumane conditions as he fights extradition from Australia. Saffrine Duggan said her husband Daniel Duggan had already been kept 115 days in a “tiny cell” in Sydney’s Silverwater Correctional Complex because of U.S. charges that had yet to be heard in court. “He is suffering the harshest possible prison classification in Australia as an ‘extreme high risk restricted inmate’ despite having no prior (or current) convictions,” she said in a statement. “This is unprecedented and an affront to Australia’s rule of law and manipulation of the Australian legal system by the United States, at the expense of the Australian taxpayer,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia adds $300 million in funding for Indigenous pledge

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Fifteen years after the Australian Parliament’s historic apology to its Indigenous people for past wrongs, the government on Monday announced 424 million Australian dollars ($293 million) in new funding to improve the lives of Australia’s original inhabitants. In 2008, a newly elected center-left Labor Party government apologized to the Indigenous population for “laws and policies of successive Parliaments and governments that have inflicted profound grief, suffering and loss on these our fellow Australians.” The focus of the apology was the so-called Stolen Generations — 100,000 children who were taken from Indigenous mothers under assimilation policies throughout most of the 20th century.

Pakistan set for tax hikes in return for massive IMF bailout

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Cash-strapped Pakistan will impose new taxes of 170 billion rupees this month in a bid for massive bailout, officials and analysts said Monday, even as they warned the new taxes could accelerate the country’s spiraling inflation. The dire outlook from economists and political analysts comes after the International Monetary Fund delayed the release of a crucial $1.1 billion portion of a 2019 deal worth $6 billion, on hold since December over Pakistan’s failure to meet the terms. The latest round of the talks between Pakistan and the IMF concluded Friday with the fund recommending steps including imposing new taxes.

Australian inquiry asks whether mom smothered her 4 children

SYDNEY (AP) — A retired Australian judge investigating the convictions of a mother in the deaths of her four children was told Monday there is a “reasonable hypothesis” that could cast doubt on her guilt. The inquiry by retired New South Wales state Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Bathurst into Kathleen Folbigg’s convictions in 2003 resumed on Monday after a two-day hearing in November. It is the second judicial investigation into Folbigg’s convictions and reflects advances in genetic science that add weight to her argument that her four children died over a decade from natural causes, not from being smothered. Counsel assisting the inquiry, Sophie Callan, on Monday summarized the evidence that genetic experts are expected to give this week.