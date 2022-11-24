Top Asian News 5:52 a.m. GMT

Malaysia king names reformist leader Anwar as prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in later Thurday. Anwar’s Alliance of Hope led Saturday’s election with 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority. Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s right-leaning National Alliance won 73 seats, with its ally Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party emerging as the biggest single party with 49 seats. Anwar emerged victorious after other smaller blocs agreed to support him for a unity government.

Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers narrowed their work Thursday to a landslide where dozens are believed trapped after an earthquake that killed at least 271 people, more than a third of them children. Many of the more than 1,000 rescue personnel are using backhoe loaders, sniffer dogs and life detectors — as well as jackhammers and bare hands — to speed up the search in the worst-hit area of Cijendil village, where a landslide set off by Monday’s quake left tons of mud, rocks and trees. Around 40 victims are believed still stuck in the soil and rubble of collapsed buildings in Cugenang sub-district.

Kim’s sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made insult-laden threats against South Korea on Thursday for considering unilateral sanctions on the North, calling the South’s new president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that it was reviewing additional unilateral sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider sanctions and clampdowns on North Korea’s alleged cyberattacks — a new key source of funding for its weapons program — if the North conducts a major provocation like a nuclear test.

China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

BEIJING (AP) — China is expanding lockdowns, including in a cental city where factory workers clashed this week with police, as its number of COVID-19 cases hit a daily record. People in eight districts of Zhengzhou with a total of 6.6 million residents were told to stay home for five days beginning Thursday, except to buy food or get medical treatment. Daily mass testing was ordered in what the city government called a “war of annihilation” against the virus. During clashes Tuesday and Wednesday, Zhengzhou police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone. Across China, the number of new cases reported in the past 24 hours was 31,444, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

South Korea in demographic crisis as many stop having babies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yoo Young Yi’s grandmother gave birth to six children. Her mother birthed two. Yoo doesn’t want any. “My husband and I like babies so much … but there are things that we’d have to sacrifice if we raised kids,” said Yoo, a 30-year-old Seoul financial company employee. “So it’s become a matter of choice between two things, and we’ve agreed to focus more on ourselves.” There are many like Yoo in South Korea who have chosen either not to have children or not to marry. Other advanced countries have similar trends, but South Korea’s demographic crisis is much worse.

Clinging to ancient faith, India tribes seek religion status

GUDUTA, India (AP) — The ritual began with a thunderous roll of leather drums, its clamor echoing through the entire village. Women dressed in colorful saris broke into an Indigenous folk dance, tapping and moving their feet to its galloping rhythm. At the climax, 12 worshippers — proudly practicing a faith not officially recognized by the government — emerged from a mud house and marched toward a sacred grove believed to be the home of the village goddess. Led by the village chieftain Gasia Maranda, they carried religious totems — among them an earthen pitcher, a bow and arrow, winnowing fan and a sacrificial axe.

Myanmar military arrests 2 journalists from friendly media

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government, which has cracked down on independent media since seizing power last year, has arrested two journalists working for outlets sympathetic to it, a reporter familiar with their situation and a news report said Wednesday. The two journalists were arrested last week right after attending an Information Ministry news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, said the reporter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared he could also be arrested. Win Oo, editor of New History for People, which primarily posts videos on YouTube, and Zaw Min Oo, editor of Dae Pyaw, or “Tell Forthrightly,” a small online news service, are believed to be the first journalists from media sympathetic to the ruling military to be arrested.

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The office of the governor of Logar province, south of the capital of Kabul, invited “honorable scholars, mujahideen, elders, tribal leaders and local people” to the stadium in the town of Pul Alam in Logar. The invitations for the 9 a.m. event were extended via social media. Those being punished received between 21 and 39 lashes each, after being convicted in a local court of theft and adultery, said an official in the governor’s office who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to share details with the media.

Pakistan PM to appoint new army chief amid political turmoil

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is poised to appoint a new army chief after receiving a list of candidates for the key position, officials said Wednesday, despite ongoing political turmoil in the country. Pakistan’s army has historically wielded huge political influence and ruled the country for half of its 75-year history. The latest move ended days of speculation about a deadlock between Sharif’s coalition government and the military over the replacement of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is retiring early next week. His term had been extended by former premier Imran Khan in the face of growing tension with neighboring India.

Thai authorities seeking suspect in southern car bombing

HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — Police said Wednesday they were trying to identify the suspect in a bombing of police housing that killed one officer and wounded 45 other people in a part of southern Thailand troubled by a Muslim separatist insurgency for almost two decades. Police said the suspect drove a black pickup truck into the compound then walked out after parking the vehicle. He was dressed to look like a plainclothes officer in the images captured by a surveillance camera. The wounded victims were mostly civilians, including three children. Since the insurgency began in 2004, more than 7,300 people have been killed in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, the only provinces with Muslim majorities in Buddhist-dominated Thailand.