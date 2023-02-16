Top Asian News 11:34 a.m. GMT

China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Taiwan sales

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday imposed trade and investment sanctions on Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying weapons to Taiwan, stepping up efforts to isolate the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles and Defense are barred from importing goods into China or making new investments in the country, the Ministry of Commerce announced. It said they were added to the “unreliable entity” list of companies whose activities are restricted because they might endanger national sovereignty, security or development interests. It wasn’t clear what impact the penalties might have.

China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial parliament has accused American lawmakers of trampling on the sovereignty of other nations after the U.S. passed a measure condemning a suspected Chinese spy balloon’s intrusion into U.S. airspace. The statement issued Thursday by the National People’s Congress’s Foreign Affairs Committee repeated Beijing’s insistence that the balloon was an unmanned civilian weather research airship, a claim the U.S. has dismissed citing its flight route and payload of surveillance equipment. While China at first expressed regret over the Feb. 4 incident, it has toughened its rhetoric in a further sign of how badly relations between the sides have deteriorated in recent years.

China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women

BEIJING (AP) — China and Iran have urged mutual neighbor Afghanistan to end restrictions on women’s work and education. The call came in a joint statement Thursday issued at the close of a visit to Beijing by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during which the two sides affirmed close economic and political ties and their rejection of Western standards of human rights and democracy. Since taking over Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has banned women and girls from universities and schools after the sixth grade and forced out those in elected offices and other prominent positions. “The two sides ... called on the Afghan rulers to form an inclusive government in which all ethnic groups and political groups actually participate, and cancel all discriminatory measures against women, ethnic minorities and other religions,” the statement said, adding that the U.S.

Hong Kong sees more pro-Beijing voices at UN rights review

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong supporters of a tough national security law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party have set their sights on a United Nations session, drawing concern from rights advocates. The law, which critics say Hong Kong authorities have used to crush dissent following massive 2019 protests, has been a focus at the U.N. Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights’ two-day hearing on China that concludes Thursday in Geneva. The committee reviews respect of those rights in nearly all U.N. member states every few years. Of some 30 reports on Hong Kong submitted for the session, more than half upheld the broadly applied national security law.

South Korea defense report revives ‘enemy’ label for North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea called North Korea “our enemy” in its biennial defense document published Thursday, reviving the label for its rival for the first time in six years, as tensions worsen between the two countries. North Korea conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022, including simulated nuclear attacks on South Korea. In response, South Korea’s conservative government led by President Yoon Suk Yeol has been seeking a stronger U.S. security commitment and boosting its own military capabilities. Descriptions of North Korea in past South Korean defense white papers reflect the changing rocky ties between the two Koreas.

North Korea’s Kim breaks ground for housing, farm projects

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un attended groundbreaking ceremonies for new housing and farming projects, which are part of his push for domestic achievements as the country’s economic isolation deepens amid his defiant pursuit of nuclear arms. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim broke ground Wednesday for the construction of a huge greenhouse farm in the outskirts of the capital, Pyongyang, where senior North Korean official Jo Yong Won in a speech said that providing Pyongyang residents with “fresh vegetables in all seasons” was a “top priority.” Kim also attended a ceremony marking the start of second-stage construction project to build 10,000 new homes in Pyongyang’s Hwasong district.

Ruling Taliban display rare division in public over bans

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A rare public show of division within the ranks of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban emerged in recent days when Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, a powerful government figure, gave a speech seen as implicit criticism of the movement’s reclusive supreme leader. The Taliban leadership has been opaque since the former insurgents’ takeover of the country in August 2021, with almost no indication of how decisions are made. In recent months, the group’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has appeared to take a stronger hand in directing policy. In particular, it was on his orders that the Taliban government banned women and girls from universities and schools after the sixth grade.

Pakistan train explosion kills 1, wounds 8 passengers

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful explosion inside a moving passenger train killed at least one person and wounded eight others in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, police and a railway spokesman said. District Police Chief Mian Mahboob said the explosion happened in Chichawatni, a district in the eastern Punjab province. He said officers were still trying to determine whether it was a bomb or something else that caused the explosion while the train traveled between Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province, to the northwestern city of Peshawar. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. For over a decade, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-intensity insurgency by ethnic Baluch separatists who want autonomy or independence.

Indian officials probe BBC for 3rd day, alleging tax dodge

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s tax officials were searching the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai for a third straight day on Thursday seeking information about the organization’s business operations amid allegations of tax evasion, as opposition political parties and other media organizations criticized the move as an attempt to intimidate the media. Some news staff members were questioned overnight but the tax officials on Thursday restricted themselves to the company’s business executives and their offices, said some staff members who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s critics questioned the timing of the searches, which came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary critical of Modi in the U.K.

Boat carrying 71 Rohingya refugees lands in Indonesia

ACEH BESAR, Indonesia (AP) — A boat carrying 71 weak and hungry Rohingya Muslims fleeing from refugee camps in Bangladesh landed Thursday in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, local officials said. Fifteen-year-old Shorif Uddin, who was on the boat with his parents, said two or three people died while they were at sea because of a lack of food. “We have been traveling so long and did not have any food to eat. We are really hungry,” he said. He said the Rohingya had been unable to find work or achieve higher education in the refugee camps and decided to leave Bangladesh for Indonesia.