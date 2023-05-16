Top Asian News 7:21 a.m. GMT

Court orders South Korean agency to compensate adoptee over his mishandled adoption to US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A court on Tuesday ordered South Korea’s biggest adoption agency to pay 100 million won ($74,700) in damages to a 48-year-old man for mishandling his adoption as a child to the United States, where he faced legal troubles after surviving an abusive childhood before being deported in 2016. However, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed Adam Crapser’s accusations against the South Korean government, which he saw as responsible for creating an aggressive, profit-driven adoption industry that carelessly removed thousands of children from their families during a 1970s-’80s child export frenzy. The civil case, tried for over four years, was the first in which a South Korean adoptee sued the country’s government and a domestic adoption agency over fraudulent paperwork and screening failures.

South Korea and Japan use G-7 to push improvement in ties long marked by animosity

TOKYO (AP) — Amid the high-level efforts to deal with a raft of global emergencies, this weekend’s Group of 7 summit of rich democracies will also see an unusual diplomatic reconciliation as the leaders of Japan and South Korea look to continue mending ties that have been marked for years by animosity and bickering. At first glance the two neighbors would seem to be natural partners. They are powerful, advanced democracies and staunch U.S. allies in a region beset with autocratic threats. The continuing fallout, however, from centuries of complicated, acrimonious history, culminating in the brutal 1910-1945 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula, has resulted in more wariness than friendship.

Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, officials say

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand’s capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee the four-story building in their pajamas in what a fire chief on Tuesday called his “worst nightmare.” Six bodies were found but not all areas of the building had been searched yet because the roof on the top floor had collapsed, bringing down debris and making the area unsafe, said Bruce Stubbs, the incident controller for Fire and Emergency New Zealand. Officials said 52 people had made it out of the building alive but they were still trying to account for others.

Dozens rally against Fukushima plant water release plan

TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of anti-nuclear activists protested Tuesday to demand Japan scrap its plan to release treated but still radioactive water from a tsunami-damaged nuclear power plant into the sea, which may begin this summer. ”Don’t dump contaminated water into sea!” protesters chanted outside the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding’s headquarters in Tokyo, holding banners with their demands such as “Don’t nuke the Pacific,” and “Stop contaminated water.” The utility that operates the plant wrecked in the 2011 disaster has almost finished building the needed facilities to release the massive amounts of water, which has been speculated to begin sometime after June.

What lies ahead for Thailand after dramatic opposition election win?

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s opposition racked up a stunning majority of the 500 seats at stake in the race for the House of Representatives, dealing a major blow to the establishment parties and the former general who has led the Southeast Asian country since seizing power in a 2014 coup. The results of Sunday’s general election are a strong repudiation of the country’s conservatives and reflect the disenchantment in particular of young voters who want to limit the influence of the military in politics and reform the monarchy. But the exact shape of the new government is less clear as post-election coalition talks and behind-the-scene negotiations take center stage.

Thailand’s opposition parties, after stunning election win, set plans to enlist allies to take power

BANGKOK (AP) — Following a stunning election victory in which they together captured a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, Thailand’s top two opposition parties began planning Monday for the next stage in their bid to replace the military-dominated government. The Move Forward Party, led by 42-year-old businessman Pita Limjaroenrat, placed first in the election, surpassing most expectations. It squeaked past the Pheu Thai party, which had been favored to top the polls. Pheu Thai stumbled despite the star power of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, the former populist prime minister who was toppled by a 2006 military coup and is the driving force behind the party.

Pakistani police say tribal clashes over coal mine rights killed 15 in remote northwest region

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Clashes between two Pakistani tribes feuding over the ownership of a coal mine in the country’s remote northwest left 15 men dead and several wounded, police said Tuesday. The fighting erupted on Monday between the Sunny Khel and Zarghun Khel tribes in Dara Adam Khel, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province along the border with Afghanistan. According to local police official Munawar Khan, the men were armed with handguns and assault rifles and the fighting lasted for hours. Security forces were summoned to bring the situation under control and Khan said order was later restored. The two tribes have been fighting over the ownership rights for the mine since 2019.

Pacific Island leaders say rich countries are not doing enough to control climate change

BANGKOK (AP) — Pacific Island leaders are criticizing rich countries for not doing enough to control climate change despite being responsible for much of the problem, and for profiting from loans provided to vulnerable nations to mitigate the effects. Leaders and representatives from Pacific Island nations demanded at a U.N. climate change conference Monday in Bangkok that the world make more effort to put aside differences in combating the environmental impact, especially as their countries emerge from the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Mark Brown of the Cook Islands said the finance model for combatting climate change — giving out loans to reduce the impact — is “not the way to go” for countries in his region with such small populations that produce “inconsequential amounts of carbon emissions” but suffer the most from the effects.

China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges

BEIJING (AP) — China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges, in a case that could exacerbate the deterioration in ties between Beijing and Washington over recent years. Details of the charges against John Shing-Wan Leung, who also holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, have not been publicly released. Leung was detained April 15, 2021, by the local bureau of China’s counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou, according to a statement posted by the city’s intermediate court on its social media site. His detention came after China had closed its borders and imposed tight domestic travel restrictions and social controls to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Top Cambodian opposition party denied registration for July elections, will appeal ruling

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s National Election Committee refused on Monday to register the opposition Candlelight Party, the sole credible challenger to the governing Cambodian People’s Party, for July elections, saying it had failed to provide necessary documents. The ruling leaves the party only a very slim chance of taking part in the elections by filing a successful appeal to the Constitutional Council. Kimsour Phirith, a spokesperson for the Candlelight Party, said it will file an official complaint asking the council to judge the election commission’s ruling. He pointed out that the party has been operating legally and participated in last year’s local elections without the issue being raised.