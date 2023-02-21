Top Asian News 7:30 a.m. GMT

US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies urged the U.N. Security Council on Monday to condemn North Korea’s unlawful ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia blamed the U.S. for escalating tensions with stepped-up military exercises targeting Pyongyang. At the emergency meeting, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council that the United States will propose a presidential statement, saying at a minimum all 15 members should be agreeable to condemning the North’s unprecedented missile launches, to urging Pyongyang to comply with U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions, and “to engage in meaningful dialogue.” A presidential statement from the Security Council requires the support of all its members, including North Korea’s closest allies, China and Russia.

New Zealand needs to rebuild for weather resilience, PM says

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After last week’s damaging cyclone, New Zealand needs to rebuild with more resilient infrastructure to cope with more frequent and intense weather events, the prime minister said Tuesday. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has described Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused widespread damage on New Zealand’s North Island and claimed 11 lives, as the country’s most damaging natural disaster in at least a generation. The cyclone followed another storm two weeks earlier that swamped New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, and killed four people. Hipkins said there had been a nine-fold increase in government spending in the 2021-22 fiscal year on helping farmers cope with floods, storms and drought.

Why China’s stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns

BEIJING (AP) — Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China’s potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict. In an interview that aired Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said American intelligence suggests China is considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia, an involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort that he said would be a “serious problem.” China has refused to criticize Russia for its actions or even to call it an invasion in deference to Moscow. At the same time, it insists that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations must be upheld.

Delegation meeting Taiwan leader reaffirms US commitment

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A delegation of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday met with Taiwan’s president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory. The group was one of many U.S. delegations President Tsai Ing-wen has welcomed in recent years even as Beijing has stepped up diplomatic and military harassment of Taiwan. China responded to foreign visits by holding large-scale military exercises seen by some as a rehearsal for a blockade or invasion. Beijing has not ruled out use of force to reunite Taiwan with mainland China, although the sides have been separated since a civil war in 1949, and most Taiwanese prefer to keep the status quo of de-facto independence.

Collection of rare centuries-old jewelry returns to Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A spectacular collection of centuries-old Cambodian jewelry has been returned to the Southeast Asian country, the latest treasures to be retrieved from the estate of well-known antiquities collector and dealer Douglas Latchford, who was accused of buying and selling looted artifacts. Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts announced Monday that 77 pieces of Cambodian jewelry from the Latchford family collection arrived back in their homeland on Friday. It said the collection included items “such as gold and other precious metal pieces from the Pre-Angkorian and Angkorian period including crowns, necklaces, bracelets, belts, earrings and amulets.” Angkor in the 9th to the 15th centuries was a powerful kingdom in the area of present-day Cambodia, and tourists can see its legacy at the famous Angkor Wat temple complex in the country’s northwest.

Sri Lankan police disperse protesters demanding election

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan police fired tear gas and a water cannon at opposition supporters who marched in the capital on Monday demanding that the government hold next month’s local council elections as planned. Several thousand backers of Samagi Jana Balawegaya, or United Peoples’ Power party, shouted anti-government slogans as they marched toward the center of Colombo, where government offices and the president’s office and residence are located. They were blocked by police, who fired tear gas and a water cannon to disperse them. The March 9 elections, postponed from last year because of economic and political turmoil, won’t affect the government’s majority in the 225-seat Parliament.

Putin may meet top Chinese party official on Moscow trip

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet with the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief in Moscow, the Kremlin said Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “we don’t rule out” Putin’s meeting with Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, who’s visiting the Russian capital. Peskov hailed Russia-China ties as “multidimensional and allied in nature.” Wang’s visit to Moscow comes just as President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and show U.S. support for Kyiv on the eve of the Russian military operation’s one-year anniversary.

Seattle considers historic law barring caste discrimination

One of Kshama Sawant’s earliest memories of the caste system was hearing her grandfather — a man she “otherwise loved very much” — utter a slur to summon their lower-caste maid. The Seattle City Council member, raised in an upper-caste Hindu Brahmin household in India, was 6 when she asked her grandfather why he used that derogatory word when he knew the girl’s name. He responded that his granddaughter “talked too much.” Now 50, and an elected official in a city far from India, Sawant has proposed an ordinance to add caste to Seattle’s anti-discrimination laws. If her fellow council members approve it Tuesday, Seattle will become the first city in the United States to specifically outlaw caste discrimination.

What is India’s caste system? Is it contentious in U.S.?

Caste is an ancient system of social hierarchy based on one’s birth that is tied to concepts of purity and social status. Its history, evolution and current state are complicated. A move to outlaw caste-based discrimination in Seattle has thrust this complex — and often misunderstood — system into the spotlight. If the Seattle City Council votes Tuesday to approve an ordinance that will include caste in its anti-discrimination laws, Seattle will become the first city in the United States to outlaw such discrimination. While the definition of caste has evolved over the centuries, under both Muslim and British rule, the suffering of those at the bottom of the caste pyramid – known as Dalits, which in Sanskrit means “broken” — has continued.

Papua New Guinea police say 4 being held by criminals

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea security forces are prepared to use lethal force to free a foreign national and three citizens of the South Pacific island nation from armed criminals, the police commissioner said. The foreign national and three Papua New Guinea university students were “being held by criminals in the border region of South Highlands, Hela and Western Provinces,” the police commissioner, David Manning, said in a statement dated Monday and received by The Associated Press early Tuesday. The foreign national is a New Zealand citizen who lives in Australia and works as an archaeologist at an Australian university, Australian Broadcasting Corp.