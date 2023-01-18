Top Asian News 6:19 a.m. GMT

Nobel winner Maria Ressa, news outlet cleared of tax evasion

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her online news company were cleared Wednesday of tax evasion charges she said were among a slew of legal cases used by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to try to muzzle critical reporting. The Court of Tax Appeals ruled that prosecutors failed to prove “beyond reasonable doubt” that Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corp. evaded tax payments in four instances after raising capital through partnerships with two foreign investors. “The acquittal of the accused is based on the findings of the court...that respondents did not commit the crime charge,” the court said in its decision.

Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call over Pacific

SYDNEY (AP) — A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely after it issued a mayday call following an engine problem over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand, after a 3.5-hour flight between the neighboring nations’ most populous cities. The Boeing 737 experienced an issue with one of its two engines about an hour from Sydney, Qantas told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in a statement. The mayday, which is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, was downgraded to a PAN-PAN -- possible assistance needed — before the flight landed.

Macao jails Suncity founder 18 years over illegal gambling

MACAO (AP) — The founder of Macao’s once-biggest casino junket organizer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in jail after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and numerous other charges. Alvin Chau, former chairman of Suncity Group, was arrested in November 2021 on a warrant based on accusations that he ran an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate with others. Macao is the only place in China where casinos are legal, and junket operators such as Suncity were a key part of its gaming industry. They helped facilitate gambling for high rollers outside the former Portuguese colony, including arranging travel services and extending credit for them.

Kansas researcher faces sentencing in China-related case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher who was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas, which prosecutors say cost the school and federal agencies hundreds of thousands of dollars, will be sentenced Wednesday on one felony count of making a false statement. Feng “Franklin” Tao was originally convicted in April on four counts, including three counts of wire fraud. But a federal judge in September threw out the wire fraud convictions and let the false statement conviction stand. Federal prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 2.5 years, while Tao’s attorneys are asking U.S.

China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

BEIJING (AP) — China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged, official figures showed Tuesday, adding to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official numbers, some experts believe China’s population has been in decline for a few years — a dramatic turn in a country that once sought to control such growth through a one-child policy. Many wealthy countries are struggling with how to respond to aging populations, which can be a drag on economic growth as shrinking numbers of workers try to support growing numbers of elderly people.

Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash

NEW DELHI (AP) — Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal’s 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway by flying over buildings and green fields over Pokhara, a Nepalese city in the foothills of the Himalayas. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal’s livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views seen from the plane’s window to fellow passengers who were laughing. Finally, Jaiswal, wearing a yellow sweater, turned the camera to himself and smiled. Then it happened. The plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal’s smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers. Within seconds the footage turned shaky and recorded the screeching sound of an engine.

Families mourn Nepal plane victims, data box sent to France

POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and were sending the aircraft’s data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country’s deadliest air disaster in 30 years. The flight plummeted into a gorge on Sunday while on approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, killing all 72 aboard. Searchers found cockpit voice and flight data recorders on Monday, and on Tuesday shut off a dam to ease efforts to retrieve the last remaining body from the 300-meter-deep (984-foot-deep) ravine.

Vietnamese president resigns, criticized for major scandals

BANGKOK (AP) — Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned Tuesday, becoming the most senior member of the government to step down after a series of high-profile corruption scandals for which he was held responsible. The state Vietnam News Agency reported that he had resigned at a session of the ruling Communist Party’s Central Committee that was held “to consider and give opinions on Comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s wish to stop holding positions, quit work and retire.” The language of the announcement strongly suggested that he was forced to step down. Phuc, 68, began serving in government at the provincial level in 1979 and took his first position in national government in 2006.

Cambodian opposition politician arrested for bounced checks

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent leader of Cambodia’s political opposition has been arrested for allegedly issuing worthless checks in a case his party said is politically motivated. Thach Setha, vice president of the Candlelight Party, was detained Monday and accused of issuing several bounced checks in 2019. He was sent to jail for pretrial detention under a law on payment transactions that provides penalties for irregular financial payments. If convicted, Thach Setha could face two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $12,250. The Candlelight Party is likely to be the biggest and most credible challenge to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party in a general election in July.

Sri Lanka urged to free student activist held over protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Human rights groups urged Sri Lanka’s government to release a prominent student activist who was arrested five months ago during anti-government protests triggered by the country’s worst economic crisis and has been held without charges under harsh anti-terrorism laws. Wasantha Mudalige was brought before a magistrate in Colombo on Tuesday who ordered him to be remanded until Jan. 31. Seven human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said that under the powerful Prevention of Terrorism Act, which has been used since 1979, courts routinely deny bail if it’s opposed by the attorney general.