Top Asian News 5:10 a.m. GMT

US guided-missile submarine arrives in South Korea, a day after North Korea resumes missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korea on Friday, a day after North Korea resumed missile tests in protest of the U.S.-South Korean live-fire drills. The USS Michigan’s arrival in South Korea, the first of its kind in six years, is part of a recent bilateral agreement on enhancing “regular visibility” of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear program, according to South Korean officials. With the deployment of the USS Michigan, the U.S. and South Korean navies are to conduct drills on boosting their special operation capabilities and joint ability to cope with growing North Korean nuclear threats, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Students meet under trees as schools shelter villagers displaced by Philippine volcano

MALILIPOT, Philippines (AP) — Nearly 20,000 people have fled from an erupting Philippine volcano and taken shelter in schools, disrupting education for thousands of students, many of whom are having classes in chapels and tents or under trees, officials said Friday. The Mayon volcano in northeastern Albay province, one of the deadliest of 24 active volcanoes across the Philippine archipelago, began expelling lava late Sunday in a gentle eruption that has not caused any injuries or death. But it could drag on for months and cause a prolonged humanitarian crisis, officials warned. Most of those forced to evacuate live in farming villages within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of the volcano’s crater that has long been designated as a permanent danger zone but has been home to thriving communities for generations.

Chinese spies breached hundreds of public, private networks, security firm says

Suspected state-backed Chinese hackers used a security hole in a popular email security appliance to break into the networks of hundreds of public and private sector organizations globally, nearly a third of them government agencies including foreign ministries, the cybersecurity firm Mandiant said Thursday. “This is the broadest cyber espionage campaign known to be conducted by a China-nexus threat actor since the mass exploitation of Microsoft Exchange in early 2021,” Charles Carmakal, Mandiant’s chief technical officer, said in a emailed statement. That hack compromised tens of thousands of computers globally. In a blog post Thursday, Google-owned Mandiant expressed “high confidence” that the group exploiting a software vulnerability in Barracuda Networks’ Email Security Gateway was engaged in “espionage activity in support of the People’s Republic of China.” It said the activivity began as early as October.

IMF slams new Pakistan budget proposal, says government failing to implement a more fair tax system

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The International Monetary Fund slammed Pakistan’s government on Thursday over its proposal for the new annual budget, saying it failed to implement a more fair tax system in the draft. The harsh criticism by Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF’s representative for Pakistan, raised new concerns about the success of monthslong talks between the cash-strapped Islamic nation and the lender over a stalled bailout tranche. However, Perez Ruiz also said the IMF was offering to “work with the government in refining its strategy” for the budget. The government in Islamabad last week presented the budget in the National Assembly, or lower house of the parliament, for the next fiscal year, starting July 1.

Wind-driven rain pelts shores of India, Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy pushes into coast

MANDVI, India (AP) — Wind-driven rain pelted the shores of western India and southern Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy pushed into the coast with the potential for a significant storm surge and flash floods from heavy rain. The two nations had moved 173,000 people to shelters ahead of the cyclone, and preparations were made to provide water and maintain communications after the storm passed. Pakistan’s southern province in Sindh, devastated by floods last summer, lies in the cyclone’s path. During the day Thursday, skies darkened along the Arabian Sea, while dust storms hampered evacuation and rescue work on land. Biparjoy had maximum sustained winds of 120 kph (75 mph) with gusts up to 140 kph (86 mph) and was forecast to weaken as it moved into India’s Gujarat state.

Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mother, set to plead guilty in US

CHICAGO (AP) — The daughter of an American woman whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase at an Indonesian resort island is scheduled to appear in Chicago federal court on Friday to change her plea to guilty on charges she helped kill her mother in Bali nine years ago. Heather Mack, 27, was convicted in Indonesia in 2015 of being an accessory to Sheila von Wiese-Mack’s murder with her then-boyfriend in a bid to gain access to a $1.5 million trust fund. Mack, then 18 and pregnant, covered her mother’s mouth in a hotel room while Tommy Schaefer bludgeoned Wiese-Mack with a fruit bowl, prosecutors say.

Australian opposition party expels senator over sexual misconduct allegations

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s main opposition party expelled a senator on Thursday after a female senator accused him of sexual assault and a former senator said he squeezed her buttocks, in the latest evidence of a toxic culture in Parliament House that is hostile to women. Opposition leader Peter Dutton said he expelled Sen. David Van from the conservative Liberal Party following allegations made in Parliament on Wednesday night by independent Sen. Lidia Thorpe of harassment and sexual assault. Van remains a senator, but no longer represents the Liberal Party. Van denied the allegations, which were made under parliamentary privilege, under which no one can be sued for defamation over anything said in the Senate.

US sanctions North Korean couple accused of helping to procure equipment for ballistic missiles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a North Korean husband and wife living in Beijing accused of helping to procure equipment for ballistic missiles that ended up in the hands of North Korean and Iranian customers. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said Choe Chol Min and his wife Choe Un Jong work through North Korea’s Second Academy of Natural Sciences, a state organization that conducts research for the nation’s ballistics missiles program, to help procure equipment for buyers. Treasury says Choe Chol Min worked with North Korean weapons trading officials to buy equipment for Iranian customers.

Chinese premier meets with Palestinian president in effort to increase Middle East presence

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday in a drive by Beijing to elevate relations and increase its overall presence in the Middle East. Li, who took office just this spring with little foreign policy experience, called Abbas “an old friend of the Chinese people” who has made “important contributions to the promotion of China-Palestinian relations.” The meeting came a day after Abbas was greeted with full military honors by Xi Jinping, China’s president and head of the ruling Communist Party. The sides then announced the formation of a “strategic partnership,” paving the way to boost China’s influence in the region at a time when Beijing’s chief rival for global influence, the United States, is seen as withdrawing from the region following the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and complications in ties with regional power Saudi Arabia.