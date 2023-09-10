Pakistan wins toss, bowls first in Asia Cup clash against India

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals India at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

India made two changes from the side that beat Nepal in their first-round game. K.L. Rahul, who missed the group games is back in the side in place of Shreyas Iyer while Jasprit Bumrah, who had flown back to India and missed the Nepal game due to personal reasons, replaced Mohammad Shami.

Pakistan opted to play an unchanged side, sticking to the same eleven that had beaten Bangladesh in their first Super Four game in Lahore.

The first-round game between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain.

___

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf ___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket