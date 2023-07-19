A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Sports

Pakistan and India agree to play each other in Sri Lanka as Asia Cup announces schedule

 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Delayed by political tensions between cricket rivals Pakistan and India, the Asia Cup’s long-awaited schedule was announced on Wednesday with Multan hosting the opening game between Pakistan and Nepal on Aug. 30.

The Asian Cricket Council accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s hybrid model for the event after India refused to travel to Pakistan. Sri Lanka was chosen as joint host with Pakistan for the Aug. 30-Sept. 17 tournament.

After its opener at home in Multan, Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka where it will take on India at Kandy on Sept. 2. If both countries qualify for the Super 4s, they will play in Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

England's Stuart Broad celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England seamer Stuart Broad takes 600th test wicket to join elite club
England seamer Stuart Broad has joined an elite club of test bowlers by claiming his 600th test wicket.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, left, reacts as England players celebrate his dismissal during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Australia 299-8 at stumps in 4th Ashes test against England as Broad claims 600th wicket
Stuart Broad claimed his 600th test wicket for England and under-fire wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow took three catches as Australia reached 299-8 at stumps on the first day of the fourth Ashes test.
Pakistan's bowler Noman Ali, second right, lifts captain Babar Azam as they celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan moves 83 runs away from beating Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the first test
Pakistan finished the fourth day of the first test 48-3 while chasing a target of 131. That put the team on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Sri Lanka.
England's Amy Jones batting during the third one day international of the Women's Ashes Series at the at Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, England, Tuesday July 18, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
Consolation 69-run win for England in final Women’s Ashes ODI against Australia
Nat Sciver-Brunt hit another century as England claimed a Women’s Ashes series draw with a 69-run win over Australia under the DLS method in the final one-day international at Taunton.

The schedule of the tournament went through several changes and in the original draft Pakistan was scheduled to host four games in Lahore.

But after Zaka Ashraf replaced Najam Sethi as the new head of the PCB management committee, Multan was added into the plans by the PCB.

Sri Lanka will host nine matches.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Except for Nepal, the other five nations have qualified for the Cricket World Cup in India, starting in October.

The top two teams from both groups qualify for the Super 4s at the Asia Cup with the top two then qualifying for the Sept. 17 final at Colombo.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports