Top Asian News 10:48 p.m. GMT

ASEAN leader: No progress in ending Myanmar’s deadly civil strife

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo somberly acknowledged to fellow Southeast Asian leaders Thursday that no progress has been made to end the civil strife gripping Myanmar and renewed a call for an end to the violence, including a recent airstrike a rights group called an “apparent war crime.” “I have to be honest,” Widodo told fellow leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on the final day of their two-day summit in the Indonesian harbor town of Labuan Bajo. “There has been no significant progress in the implementation of the five-point consensus.” ASEAN’s chairperson this year, Widodo was referring to a peace plan forged by the 10-nation bloc with Myanmar’s top general in 2021 that called for an immediate end to the violence and dialogue among contending parties to be brokered through an ASEAN special envoy.

G7 finance ministers to vow support for Ukraine, seek ways to spur global economy as debt risks loom

NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — Financial leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies are discussing ways to support Ukraine and pressure Russia to end the war as they meet in Japan starting Thursday. Ukraine’s finance minister, Serhiy Marchenko, was participating online in the first session of the G-7 talks in Niigata, a port city on the Japan Sea coast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the G-7 nations “will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes” to end the conflict. The leaders will be mulling ways to prevent Russia and other countries from circumventing sanctions against Moscow for its invasion, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.

Hong Kong newspaper to stop publishing drawings by prominent cartoonist after government complaints

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong newspaper announced Thursday it will stop publishing drawings by the city’s most prominent political cartoonist after they drew government complaints, in another example of restrictions on speech and media after a Beijing-led crackdown. Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao did not explain why it is ending its 40-year partnership with Wong Kei-kwan on Sunday. Wong, better known by the pen name Zunzi, told The Associated Press the decision was made through mutual consultation. “Everyone knows why publication has to be halted, but no one will ‘confirm’ the reason,” he said in a text message to the AP with two emojis showing a laughing face.

In key meeting, top Biden aide tells China diplomat that US wants to ‘move beyond’ spy balloon

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi during talks in Vienna this week that the Biden administration is “looking to move beyond” tensions spurred by the U.S. shooting down a Chinese spy balloon that traversed the continental United States, according to a senior Biden administration official. The meeting was not publicized by Washington or Beijing ahead of the high-level talks on Wednesday and Thursday in the Austrian capital. The White House described the wide-ranging discussions, in which the two leaders spent more than eight hours together, as “candid” and “constructive.”

Why the arrest of Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan could push the country into chaos

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is witnessing a wave of violence following the arrest of popular opposition leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges. The level of unrest has not been seen since 2007, when another former premier — Benazir Bhutto — was assassinated during an election campaign. Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Khan’s arrest was unlawful and let him walk free. But there’s little reason to believe the political crisis will ease as the outspoken politician is still facing a raft of charges. Footage of Khan being dragged out of court two days earlier sparked outrage among his supporters.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest on corruption charges earlier this week sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters. After the ruling, Khan left the court in a heavily protected motorcade for a secure location. Clashes between celebrating supporters of Khan and police briefly broke out near the Supreme Court building, but violence around the country appeared to ease. The government, however, denounced the ruling and said it was determined to find other legal avenues to arrest the former premier. For a nation accustomed to military takeovers, political crises and violence, the turmoil of the past week has been unprecedented.

Man indicted on 98 charges including hate crimes for 2022 shooting at Taiwanese church in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding five others at a Southern California church luncheon last year has been charged with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack, which investigators said was motivated by political hatred of Taiwan. The indictment announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice charges David Chou, of Las Vegas, with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges and forcefully obstructing the free exercise of religion. Messages seeking comment from attorneys who have represented Chou, 69, in a separate case in state court were not immediately returned.

Terraform Labs founder pleads not guilty in Montenegro forged documents case

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A trial opened in Montenegro on Thursday against Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon and another citizen of South Korea who are charged in the Balkan country with using forged identification documents, state-owned media reported. The two have pleaded not guilty and offered 400,000 euros ($437,000) each to be released on bail, the RTCG television report said. The court in Podgorica, Montenegro’s capital, hasn’t yet decided on the motion. Do Kwon was arrested in Montenegro in March on an international arrest warrant in connection with a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world.

UN food agency says widespread locust infestation in Afghan provinces is ‘huge concern’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. food agency is warning that a widespread locust infestation in several Afghan provinces is of “huge concern” and could possibly decimate a quarter of the wheat crop. A statement from the Food and Agriculture Organization, dated Wednesday, said that at least eight of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces have been affected by the Moroccan Locust, ranked among the most economically damaging plant pests in the world. “The reports of Moroccan Locust outbreak in Afghanistan’s breadbasket is a huge concern,” said Richard Trenchard, FAO’s representative in Afghanistan. “It represents an enormous threat to farmers, communities, and the entire country.” He added that the last two big outbreaks, 20 and 40 years ago, cost Afghanistan an estimated 8% and 25% of its annual wheat production respectively.

UNICEF warns that aid shortage will push Afghanistan’s children further toward deadly malnutrition

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.N. agency warned Thursday that critical food aid in Afghanistan is being handicapped by a lack of funding, as the country faces a widespread humanitarian crisis. “Thousands of children could die from severe acute malnutrition,” said Melanie Galvin, chief of nutrition at the United Nations Children’s Fund. She was speaking in a video message on UNICEF’s official Twitter account. Galvin added that 875,000 children in Afghanistan will suffer from life-threatening acute malnutrition this year. She said UNICEF in Afghanistan faces an urgent funding gap of $21 million to purchase essential supplies for treating malnutrition and also training health worker around the country.