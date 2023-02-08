Top Asian News 6:26 a.m. GMT

North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his daughter to visit troops to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country’s army as he lauded the “irresistible might” of his nuclear-armed military, state media said Wednesday. The visit came amid indications North Korea is preparing to stage a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, where it could showcase the latest hardware of a growing nuclear weapons program that stokes the concern of its neighbors and the United States. In her fourth known public appearance, Kim’s daughter Kim Ju Ae, believed to be 9 or 10 years old, stood closely with her father as he shook the hands of senior officials and sat next to him at a table.

New Zealand’s new leader Hipkins cuts many contentious plans

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday said he was axing or delaying many of his government’s more contentious policy plans as he looked to refocus on priorities like the rising cost of living. Hipkins, who was sworn in two weeks ago after the shock resignation of Jacinda Ardern, said his government had been trying to do too much, too fast. Among the plans he has dropped or delayed is legislation that would have outlawed hate speech against religious groups in the wake of the deadly 2019 mosque shootings, a plan to merge the nation’s public television and radio broadcasters, a new insurance scheme to help laid-off workers, and a mandate for fuel suppliers to increase their use of biofuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Taiwan opposition leader in China as Beijing ups pressure

BEIJING (AP) — The vice chair of Beijing-friendly opposition Nationalist Party from Taiwan was visiting China for meetings with officials and the local business community, drawing criticism from the self-governing island’s ruling party. Andrew Hsia’s nine-day trip starting Wednesday comes as China renews attacks on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party over its refusal to recognize Taiwan as a part of China. Spokesperson for the Chinese Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office Zhu Fenglian accused the DPP of acting “out of selfish political interest” in seeking the island’s formal independence with foreign support. Tensions between China and Taiwan have increased following a stream of visits by foreign parliamentarians and others to the island, including a possible upcoming trip by U.S.

Study: 15 million people live under threat of glacial floods

As glaciers melt and pour massive amounts of water into nearby lakes, 15 million people across the globe live under the threat of a sudden and deadly outburst flood, a new study finds. More than half of those living in the shadow of the disaster called glacial lake outburst floods are in just four countries: India, Pakistan, Peru and China, according to a study in Tuesday’s Nature Communications. A second study, awaiting publication in a peer-reviewed journal, catalogs more than 150 glacial flood outbursts in history and recent times. It’s a threat Americans and Europeans rarely think about, but 1 million people live within just 6 miles (10 kilometers) of potentially unstable glacial-fed lakes, the study calculated.

Australian prosecutor alleges principal molested 3 sisters

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former principal of a ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls school in the Australian city of Melbourne molested three sisters, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Malka Leifer, 56, has pleaded not guilty in the Victoria state County Court to 29 sexual offenses that were allegedly committed at the Adass Israel School and at her Melbourne home as well as at school camps at the Victorian rural towns of Blampied and Rawson between 2003 and 2007. The school was excited by Tel Aviv-born Leifer’s arrival from Israel in 2001, when the sisters were aged around 12, 14 and 16, prosecutor Justin Lewis told the jury.

New Zealand police find 3.5 tons of cocaine in Pacific Ocean

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police said Wednesday they found more than 3 tons of cocaine floating in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean after it was dropped there by an international drug-smuggling syndicate. While they had yet to make any arrests, police said they had dealt a financial blow to everyone from the South American producers of the drugs through to the distributors in what was the nation’s largest-ever drug seizure. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the cocaine had been dropped at a floating transit point in 81 bales before it was intercepted by a navy ship, which was deployed to the area last week.

22 people killed in bus, car collision in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding bus collided with a car and plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 22 passengers and injuring 12 others, police said, the second such deadly accident in less than a week. The bus was traveling to the garrison city of Rawalpindi from the Ghizer district in the north when the accident happened near Shatial village, 500 kilometers (30 miles) north of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Dildar Khan, an area police chief. He said rescuers transferred the dead and injured to a hospital, where some of them were listed in critical condition.

China says will ‘safeguard interests’ over balloon shootdown

BEIJING (AP) — China said Tuesday it will “resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests” over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States, as relations between the two countries deteriorate further. The balloon prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a highly-anticipated visit to Beijing this week that had offered slight hopes for an improvement in relations. China claims it was a civilian balloon used for meteorological research but has refused to say to which government department or company it belongs. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday reiterated that the “unmanned airship” posed no threat and entered U.S.

Overnight rescue dig saves toddler trapped in Thai well

BANGKOK (AP) — An overnight rescue operation successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft Tuesday — 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand. Rescuers clapped and cheered as the toddler, the daughter of migrant workers from Myanmar, was pulled out of the 15-meter (49-foot) -deep well shaft and placed on an a stretcher that carried her to a waiting ambulance. “Great job, guys. We did it!” exclaimed one rescuer as his colleagues in Tak province’s Phop Phra district wept and hugged each other. The child fell into the hole late Monday afternoon while her parents were working at the plantation.

Myanmar, Russia sign pact on developing nuclear power

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-led government, working with Russia’s state atomic energy company, has inaugurated a nuclear power information center as a step toward developing atomic power to fill energy shortages in the strife-torn Southeast Asian nation. Myanmar state media reported Tuesday that the head of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, met with Alexey Evgenievich Likhachev, director general of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corp., or Rosatom. Officials from the two sides met at the newly opened Nuclear Technology Information Center in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, on Monday, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said. Myanmar hopes to build and operate a reactor under a preliminary agreement between Myanmar and Rosatom that was signed in 2015, the newspaper said.