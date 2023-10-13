AP Week in Pictures: Asia

2 of 10 |

Students light candles in Patan Durbar Square, Lalitpur, Nepal, as they pay tribute to Nepali nationals who lost their lives in the fighting in Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Ten Nepali nationals have been killed in fighting in Israel and at least one more is missing, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said. An unknown number of others were wounded in the violence, it added. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)