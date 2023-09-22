AP Week in Pictures: Asia

6 of 11 |

A teacher shouts slogans during a rally to demand the better protection of their rights near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Following the suicide of an elementary school teacher in July, teachers across South Korea have been pushing for improved systems to protect teachers from widespread malicious complaints from parents. The sign reads “Grant teachers immunity from child emotional abuse claims” (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)