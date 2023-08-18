AP Week in Pictures: Asia

8 of 12 |

People sit on their scooters as they are caught in a congestion in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Dry season and exhaust emission from motorized vehicles are the main causes of the air pollution in Jakarta, Indonesian authorities said Friday as the capital city became one of the world’s most polluted cities according to Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)