AP Week in Pictures: Asia
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
A private car warehouse is submerged in flood water from River Hindon following excessive rains, in Greater Noida, out skirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Piyush Nagpal)
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim mourns as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shiite Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Police detains a supporter of Aam Aadmi Part (AAP) as they try rally in protest against the growing oppression of women in northeastern Manipur state and across the country, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Protests have erupted across the country after a video showing mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked sparked widespread outrage on social media. More than 130 people have been killed in the northeastern state since violence between two dominant ethnic groups erupted in early May. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Switzerland’s Nina Kost competes during the women’s 50m backstroke heat at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt heads the ball into the hands of South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
A visitor uses her mobile phones to takes pictures during a light projection art exhibition titled “Immersive Hong Kong” at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The week-long exhibition was held to promote business and tourism in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Protesters march along the main road heading to the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, Monday, July 24, 2023, ahead of the second State of the Nation Address of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)
A Kashmiri school girl jumps across a flooded road after a cloudburst on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Flash flood and cloudburst in Indian Kashmir damaged crops and cut off roads. No casualty was reported. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Models present a creation by Indonesian fashion designer Irsan during the Jakarta Fashion and Food Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A man searches for reusable material amid idols of Hindu goddess Dashama immersed by devotees in River Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Every year Hindu devotees in this western state of Gujarat immerse idols of goddess Dashama after worship marking the end of the ten-days long Dashama festival. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Supporters of the Move Forward Party display mobile phones with flash lights on during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The demonstrators are protesting that Thailand’s Constitution is undemocratic, because it allowed Parliament to block the winner of May’s general election, the Move Forward Party, from naming its leader named the new prime minister, even though he had assembled an eight-part coalition that had won a clear majority of seats in the House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A boy hides himself on a statue as people wait for their seats outside a restaurant on a sweltering day in Beijing, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, greets Korean War veterans during the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
A private car warehouse is submerged in flood water from River Hindon following excessive rains, in Greater Noida, out skirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Piyush Nagpal)
A private car warehouse is submerged in flood water from River Hindon following excessive rains, in Greater Noida, out skirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Piyush Nagpal)
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim mourns as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shiite Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim mourns as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shiite Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Police detains a supporter of Aam Aadmi Part (AAP) as they try rally in protest against the growing oppression of women in northeastern Manipur state and across the country, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Protests have erupted across the country after a video showing mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked sparked widespread outrage on social media. More than 130 people have been killed in the northeastern state since violence between two dominant ethnic groups erupted in early May. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Police detains a supporter of Aam Aadmi Part (AAP) as they try rally in protest against the growing oppression of women in northeastern Manipur state and across the country, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Protests have erupted across the country after a video showing mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked sparked widespread outrage on social media. More than 130 people have been killed in the northeastern state since violence between two dominant ethnic groups erupted in early May. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Switzerland’s Nina Kost competes during the women’s 50m backstroke heat at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Switzerland’s Nina Kost competes during the women’s 50m backstroke heat at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt heads the ball into the hands of South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt heads the ball into the hands of South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
A visitor uses her mobile phones to takes pictures during a light projection art exhibition titled “Immersive Hong Kong” at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The week-long exhibition was held to promote business and tourism in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A visitor uses her mobile phones to takes pictures during a light projection art exhibition titled “Immersive Hong Kong” at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The week-long exhibition was held to promote business and tourism in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Protesters march along the main road heading to the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, Monday, July 24, 2023, ahead of the second State of the Nation Address of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)
Protesters march along the main road heading to the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, Monday, July 24, 2023, ahead of the second State of the Nation Address of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)
A Kashmiri school girl jumps across a flooded road after a cloudburst on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Flash flood and cloudburst in Indian Kashmir damaged crops and cut off roads. No casualty was reported. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
A Kashmiri school girl jumps across a flooded road after a cloudburst on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Flash flood and cloudburst in Indian Kashmir damaged crops and cut off roads. No casualty was reported. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Models present a creation by Indonesian fashion designer Irsan during the Jakarta Fashion and Food Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Models present a creation by Indonesian fashion designer Irsan during the Jakarta Fashion and Food Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A man searches for reusable material amid idols of Hindu goddess Dashama immersed by devotees in River Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Every year Hindu devotees in this western state of Gujarat immerse idols of goddess Dashama after worship marking the end of the ten-days long Dashama festival. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
A man searches for reusable material amid idols of Hindu goddess Dashama immersed by devotees in River Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Every year Hindu devotees in this western state of Gujarat immerse idols of goddess Dashama after worship marking the end of the ten-days long Dashama festival. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Supporters of the Move Forward Party display mobile phones with flash lights on during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The demonstrators are protesting that Thailand’s Constitution is undemocratic, because it allowed Parliament to block the winner of May’s general election, the Move Forward Party, from naming its leader named the new prime minister, even though he had assembled an eight-part coalition that had won a clear majority of seats in the House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Supporters of the Move Forward Party display mobile phones with flash lights on during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The demonstrators are protesting that Thailand’s Constitution is undemocratic, because it allowed Parliament to block the winner of May’s general election, the Move Forward Party, from naming its leader named the new prime minister, even though he had assembled an eight-part coalition that had won a clear majority of seats in the House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A boy hides himself on a statue as people wait for their seats outside a restaurant on a sweltering day in Beijing, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A boy hides himself on a statue as people wait for their seats outside a restaurant on a sweltering day in Beijing, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, greets Korean War veterans during the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, greets Korean War veterans during the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
July 21-27, 2023
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters caused by Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines, a Shiite Muslim mourns as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession in Indian-controlled Kashmir, and police in Ahmedabad, India, detain a person who was protesting recent violence in Manipur state.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.
The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com