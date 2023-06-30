FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Muslims gather early morning to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Muslims gather early morning to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A Muslim offers prayers during Eid-al-Adha at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A Muslim offers prayers during Eid-al-Adha at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Sheep are being sold ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday at a livestock market in Jonggol, West Java. Indonesia, Monday, June 26, 2023. People in the world's most populous Muslim country celebrated Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice on June 29 by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows whose meat later be distributed to the poor. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Sheep are being sold ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday at a livestock market in Jonggol, West Java. Indonesia, Monday, June 26, 2023. People in the world's most populous Muslim country celebrated Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice on June 29 by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows whose meat later be distributed to the poor. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Muslims perform a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Muslims perform a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

A pedestrian walking through a footbridge is silhouetted as Chinese and Hong Kong flags are strung to mark the 26th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
A pedestrian walking through a footbridge is silhouetted as Chinese and Hong Kong flags are strung to mark the 26th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Members of a military band walk through a sunflower field in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Members of a military band walk through a sunflower field in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A girl runs as she plays in a fountain at a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, June 23, 2023. Authorities issued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China's capital on Friday, the highest level of warning, as highs were expected to once again climb to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Farenheit). (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A girl runs as she plays in a fountain at a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, June 23, 2023. Authorities issued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China's capital on Friday, the highest level of warning, as highs were expected to once again climb to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Farenheit). (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A man poses for a photo sitting outside the glass cage of a Bengal Tiger, at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, June. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
A man poses for a photo sitting outside the glass cage of a Bengal Tiger, at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, June. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

A girl runs along with members of an honor guard as they practice a march near the Forbidden City on the hot day in Beijing, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A girl runs along with members of an honor guard as they practice a march near the Forbidden City on the hot day in Beijing, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Roadside vendors cover themselves with plastic sheets to protect from monsoon rain in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Roadside vendors cover themselves with plastic sheets to protect from monsoon rain in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

By The Associated Press
 
June 23-29, 2023

June 23-29, 2023

A Muslim offers prayers during Eid-al-Adha at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A Muslim offers prayers during Eid-al-Adha at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Muslims gather in the early morning to offer prayers in mosques and celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice. Chinese and Hong Kong flags are strung to mark the 26th anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. Chinese authorities issues a rare red alert for high temperatures in the capital.

Roadside vendors cover themselves with plastic sheets to protect from monsoon rain in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Roadside vendors cover themselves with plastic sheets to protect from monsoon rain in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 26, 2023. –
Niranjan Shrestha/AP
A girl runs along with members of an honor guard as they practice a march near the Forbidden City on the hot day in Beijing, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A girl runs along with members of an honor guard as they practice a march near the Forbidden City on the hot day in Beijing, Sunday, June 25, 2023. –
Andy Wong/AP

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. –
Manish Swarup/AP
Muslims perform a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Muslims perform a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. –
Tatan Syuflana/AP

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

A pedestrian walking through a footbridge is silhouetted as Chinese and Hong Kong flags are strung to mark the 26th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

A pedestrian walking through a footbridge is silhouetted as Chinese and Hong Kong flags are strung to mark the 26th anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

A man poses for a photo sitting outside the glass cage of a Bengal Tiger, at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, June. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
A man poses for a photo sitting outside the glass cage of a Bengal Tiger, at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, June. 27, 2023. –
Eranga Jayawardena/AP
A girl runs as she plays in a fountain at a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, June 23, 2023. Authorities issued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China's capital on Friday, the highest level of warning, as highs were expected to once again climb to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Farenheit). (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A girl runs as she plays in a fountain at a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, June 23, 2023. Authorities issued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China's capital on Friday, the highest level of warning, as highs were expected to once again climb to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). –
Mark Schiefelbein/AP

