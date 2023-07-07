FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
South Korean singer PSY, bottom center, performs during his concert "Summer Swag 2023" at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A Kashmiri man cools off at a stream on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A woman uses a long-sleeve shirt to shield from the sun as she walks at an outdoor shopping mall on a sweltering day in Beijing, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Passengers on a boat tour take photos of a light display underneath a bridge along an urban waterway in Beijing, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
The super moon illuminates the clouds in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, late Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Motorists ride through a rain in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 2, 2023. India's monsoon season runs June to September. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Netherlands' Twan Wiltenburg blocks the ball against Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League leg in Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A member of the Philippines navy peers through binoculars aboard BRP Tarlac landing ship Friday, June 30, 2023, off the shore of Calayan Island, northern Philippines. (Ezra Acayan/Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
 
June 30-July 6, 2023

A Kashmiri man cools off in a stream on a hot summer day, a woman uses a shirt to shield herself from the sun on a sweltering day in Beijing, children play in the mud in Nepal, and South Korean singer PSY performs at a concert in Seoul.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

