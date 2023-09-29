AP Week in Pictures: Asia

8 of 11 |

A young girl dressed as living goddess Kumari reacts to the camera as she waits for Kumari Puja, a worship ritual at Hanuman Dhoka, Basantapur Durbar Square, Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Girls under the age of nine gathered for the tradition of worshiping young prepubescent girls as manifestations of the divine female energy. The ritual holds a strong religious significance in the Newar community that seeks divine blessings to save small girls from diseases and bad luck in the years to come. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)